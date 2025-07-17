Advertisement
Rotorua writer, publisher Mairātea Mohi named on Y25 list

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Writer and publisher Mairātea Mohi, from Rotorua, has been named on the 2025 YWCA’s Y25 list. Photo / Supplied 15

Mairātea Mohi found her “place on the page” after growing up on a Rotorua marae and being surrounded by orators and storytellers.

“I’ve had a very rich inner world that I feel like I can best express on the page,” the 25-year-old said.

Today, the Auckland-based writer and publisher has

