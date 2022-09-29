The trout fishing season opens on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Anglers are counting down to the opening of the fishing season on Rotorua's renowned lakes and hoping to hook some hard-fighting trout.

Thousands of anglers are due to hit Lake Rotoiti, Lake Okataina and Lake Tarawera at 5am tomorrow for what will be, for many of them, the biggest day of the year.

While rain is forecast for Saturday morning, anglers are a hardy bunch and the excitement of opening day will override weather issues for most.

Fish & Game New Zealand officer Mark Sherburn said the fishing could be slow initially but will pick up during the first few hours of daylight.

"Shallow trolling with a 'Tassie' and a smelt fly is a successful way to begin. If it's a bright day and there's lots of boat traffic, expect the fish to move a little deeper," Sherburn said.

"Under these conditions, adopt a deep trolling method such as lead line, wire or downrigger. It's hard to beat orange as a lure colour early in the season, or something with a touch of red - and don't forget to try the 'old faithful' black and gold toby."

Sherburn reminded anglers they should have given their motor a check over "and given it a test run before they get to the ramp".

Fish & Game say it will be important for anglers and other lake users to remember the Check, Clean and Dry message rolling into summer.

"Ensuring we keep local waterways pest-free is vital to our continued enjoyment of the resource and everyone needs to do their part," Sherburn said.

The Fish & Game website has a selection of trout licences available now or you can get yours by visiting an agent.

"Licenced agents can help with tackle and some last minute tips too," Sherburn said.

