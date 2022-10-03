An angler at Lake Rotoiti on opening day. Photo / Supplied

Keen anglers braved the wet conditions to celebrate the opening of the new trout fishing season at the weekend.

Blue skies were in short supply for boaties heading out on Lakes Rotoiti, Okataina and Tarawera for the opening day on Saturday.

Eastern Fish & Game said in a statement that catch rates were on a par with previous opening weekends on most lakes, while Lake Okataina produced high fish numbers.

Fish & Game's Matt Osborne said the fish measured from Lake Tarawera were outstanding.

"With what we've seen to date, the size and condition of the young hatchery Tarawera 2-year-old fish were better than last season by a good measure. Okataina and Rotoiti's fish were only very slightly lighter than last year but Rotoiti's fish were a little longer."

The heaviest fish for the day, a 3-year old hatchery release from Lake Rotoiti, tipped the scales at 4.1kg.

Fish & Game rangers were at most of the boat ramps carrying out surveys and compliance checks.

"We talked with hundreds of anglers, but the weather did keep some people away in the end," Osborne said. All of the anglers Fish & Game spoke with were fully compliant.

Sunday's weather was much improved, and anglers made the most of it.

Osborne said while the opening day celebrations were a big event for Rotorua, some of the best trout fishing lay ahead over the summer period.

"Warmer spring conditions will bring fish on to the feed and the lakes fish really well in spring and summer when smelt are on the move," Osborne said.