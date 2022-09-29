Emma Lucas, Whizz Bang Science presenter and "bubble extraordinaire", is excited to bring the Unbelieve-a-Bubble Science Show to Rotorua. Photos / Brooke Baker

Emma Lucas, Whizz Bang Science presenter and "bubble extraordinaire", is excited to bring the Unbelieve-a-Bubble Science Show to Rotorua. Photos / Brooke Baker

School is out once again for the October school holidays, and Rotorua has plenty on offer to help keep children entertained and learning.

The Rotorua Library is back for the October school holidays with another action-packed programme.

Some of the activities on offer include making nature journals, busy board games, surprise art, making kaleidoscopes, programming a bee bot, Lego creations, making time capsules, making a paper cup rocket launcher, coding, and electronic robot building.

Rotorua Library staff say these holidays the library is offering the exciting opportunity to make your very own robot that you will build, code and get to take home.

Families will also have the opportunity to create a time capsule and view some of the items from the library's Community Archive to encourage them think of different things to include in theirs.

They say, "The school holiday programmes provide an opportunity for families and extended families to have a great time together working on an activity.

"We often have dads and mums, nannies and koro sitting down and joining in with cutting and pasting or whatever the activity may be.

"The library is a space away from the normal, everyday distractions of life and a great place for families to enjoy each other's company."

The Great Te Aka Mauri Spring Reading Challenge has already begun, and children have until 4pm on Sunday, October 30 to get their entry forms in and be in the draw for some great prizes.

The reading challenges provide targets (markers around the lake map) to encourage children to read more.

When ticking off each marker, it reflects another 15 minutes of reading or being read to.

"Six hours of reading is when all 24 markers are ticked, a great achievement for young readers."

For more information on the Rotorua Library's programme and reading challenge, go to the Rotorua Library website.

Families who head along to the Unbelieve-a-Bubble Science Show these school holidays will be bubbling over with excitement and inspiration.

The show will be at the Parksyde Community Centre on Saturday, October 8. There will be three showings from 10am to 11am, 12pm to 1pm, and 2pm to 3pm.

Emma Lucas, Whizz Bang Science presenter and "bubble extraordinaire", says it is a science show about questioning and discovery using bubbles.

It will include the chance to explore rubber bubbles, bubbles in a bubble or even see a bubble on fire.

She says this show has been running for a while now but had a hiatus due to Covid-19, and this will be their first time bringing it to Rotorua.

"It's really super coming to new places and meeting the community. I really love Rotorua as a place ... we are looking forward to it and it is going to be exciting."

Emma says one of the key aims for Whizz Bang Science is to help show that we are all scientists in our exploration of the world around us.

"We are all actively doing science every day."

She says the show is tailored to a primary age group level. Tickets are $8.50 and can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.nz.

The Arts Village's Holiday Arts Academy is back for the October school holidays too.

Activities co-ordinator Smithy James Sarah says this holiday's academy is focused on texture, form and colour.

Children will be creating junk journals, diorama, claymations and more during the two weeks.

"Kids will get to learn new techniques and art forms during the school holidays from our onsite arts educator.

"Enrolments for this Holiday Arts Academy are filling up quickly, so we recommend you get in fast."

Booking forms can be found at The Arts Village or on its website, at www.artsvillage.org.nz/haa.

But the action at The Arts Village over the school holidays does not stop there.

The village is also holding its first Kōanga Market on Saturday, October 15 from 9am to 3pm on the Arts Village Green.

It is a spring market for artists and makers offering locally made artworks and creations, and will also include food stalls, live performances and children's activities.

Smithy says the market was born out of wanting to provide more opportunities for the local artist community, especially before the rush towards the summer holidays.

"It gives an opportunity for local artists to sell their work, and for visitors to experience a good day out with friends and family, so fingers crossed we have great weather on the day."



The event will also be in conjunction with The Arts Village's 20th anniversary celebrations.



The village thanks Rotorua Trust's projects funding for helping this event to happen.

Opus Orchestra has two concerts coming up on October 9 at St John's Church (corner Ranolf and Victoria streets), which also make for a great entertainment option these school holidays.

The first concert is Storytime from 2pm to 3pm, where actor and comedian Mark Hadlow joins Opus Orchestra to tell two time-honoured stories that the whole family will enjoy.

These two stories are The Emperor and the Nightingale and The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant.

The second concert is Made in Aotearoa from 5pm to 6pm, which features two New Zealand works by Ross Harris and Lyell Cresswell. This is an interactive concert setting where the audience get to ask questions.

Tickets for these concerts are $5-$50 from iTicket, with family passes and combined tickets for both concerts available. Door sales will also be available.

October 1 not only marks the start of the school holidays, but also of the new trout fishing season.

Fish & Game eastern region officer Matt Osborne says hundreds of anglers flock to lakes Rotoiti, Tarawera and Okataina for the opening.

"The lakes close over winter and that gives the fish a bit of a rest period. Opening day usually produces some good fishing as the rested fish tend to be a little more naïve."

He says trout fishing is a wonderful way of connecting with friends and family.

"It gets people outdoors in the fresh air (gets the kids away from the screens), and gives families a sense of togetherness and bonding whilst catching wild food for dinner."

Fishing is seen to provide huge mental and physical benefits, and Fish & Game are promoting family inclusion with a licence specifically for that.

The family licence can include a partner to the primary licence holder and up to four children or grandchildren under the age of 18.

Licences are available online from Fish & Game, or by visiting a licence agent - mostly sports stores that sell fishing gear).

"There are 17 types of licence available – one to suit everyone."

Eastern Fish & Game also remind anglers and other lake users of the Check, Clean and Dry message as we roll into summer.

"Ensuring we keep local waterways pest free is critical to our continued enjoyment of the resource and everyone needs to do their part."

Readers' school holiday activity recommendations

- Board/card games, rock painting and guessing games if it is raining

- Visiting the Lakefront, Redwoods, Centennial Park (Rotorua Tree Trust) and Lake Okareka for walking, bird watching and picnics.

- Okere Falls - walk down to see where the old power station was and where the rafts come down the waterfall.

- Visiting the hot pools, walks around the Blue Lake, all the parks in Rotorua (especially Hannah's Bay), and all the bike tracks.

- Play basketball, netball, rugby, touch, bat down, tag with or without the ball, water fights with water balloons, paint fights.

- Bush walks, scavenger hunts, Harakeke weaving, kayaking, barbecue with sports teams/family/friends, baking, rock painting, DIY bracelets, poi making, and fishing.