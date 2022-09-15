OutKast and supporters at the Hip Hop International World Championships in Arizona. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua teen Paige Elliott has brought back plenty of inspiration and learnings from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Paige recently returned from the Hip Hop International World Championships in Arizona, US, where she competed as part of OutKast, a nine-person hip hop crew from SPACE studios in Tauranga.

The crew made it into the semifinals and came 12th in the world.

"It was like nothing I've ever experienced before. Everyone there was there for the same reason, and had the same passion and hunger to fight for their spot in the rounds."

She says it was amazing to see so many countries from around the world come together for one reason and to see the way everyone encouraged each other.

"I would definitely say it has given me a lot of inspiration for future years, not just in my dancing but also with choreography for our Western Heights High School team. It was inspiring for choreography and work ethic."

Paige says performing on the world stage was a pretty surreal feeling.

"I remember coming off the stage and everyone was crying because we couldn't believe we had made it onto the stage there.

"We grew up seeing YouTube videos, and to be in that environment and on that stage was amazing."

She says to get the results they did was an indescribable feeling and they were so over the moon.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ... and it has changed us as dancers forever."

Paige Elliott at the Rotorua regionals of DanceNZ Made. Photo / Supplied

Paige is now focusing on the school team, which has the DanceNZ Made nationals coming up.

Next year she will be one of the choreographers for the school's elite team.

"The competitions will be an amazing opportunity to provide what I've learnt.

"No matter what your sport or path is, if you have a dream you have to want it and fight for it. As cliche as it is, you can do anything you put your mind to."

Before heading over to Arizona, the OutKast crew practised several times a week, and the team was made up of teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17.

More than 5000 dancers from 44 countries competed at the world competition.

The team features Noah Ball, Paige Elliott, Isabella Giurizatto Scott, Maia Hemana, Sienna Lagerberg, Baylee Murray, Ella Radovanovich, Poppy Richardson and Connor Settle-Smith.