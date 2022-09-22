(From left) John Paul College students Kelin Wang, 18, Soo Jung Jin, 18, Zara O'Neill, 18, and Gabriel Malaki, 18, holding some of their works in the Rotorua Hospital's chapel. Photo / Andrew Warner

John Paul College art students are excited to have their hard work displayed in an exhibition, and are even more thrilled that money raised from sales will help the Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy team.

The exhibition will run from Tuesday, September 27 to Saturday, October 1 at Third Place Cafe on Lake Rd.

Claire Worrall, Head of the Visual Art Department at John Paul College, says students were asked if they would like to support this year's charity by allowing her to create reproductions of their artwork to sell in a public exhibition.

"I think the work the students produce is outstanding and I wanted to make sure it was displayed in a professional format, much like that you would expect in any museum or art gallery.

"We also wanted them to have an official open night with wine, canapes, and live musical performances."

The Wine and Canape Evening will be at Third Place Cafe on Wednesday.

The art students involved range from Year 9 through to Year 13.

A range of works such as drawings, paintings, etchings, lithographs and digital artworks have been reproduced, and some original etchings and lithographs will be available.

Claire says, "They were excited by the prospect of not only exhibiting their work in public, but knowing the money raised from any sales would help the Hospital Chaplaincy team carry out their work.

"Once the exhibition starts, prints can be ordered through our school website through the Uniform Shop portal under the Art Sale link."

John Paul College Campus minister Bernadette Fredricksen says she suggested to Claire that the Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust would be a worthy cause to support because of the commitment the chaplains have for the work they do.

"They are a very special group of people. The chaplains are available for not just the patients, but for the people who work in the hospital.

"Their unconditional support given to patients and their whānau when someone is having to respond to a challenging circumstance, or when faced with a crisis or death, is often underestimated."

Bernadette says they hope this fundraiser will highlight the important work of chaplains in our local hospital, while giving the art students an opportunity to exhibit their work as emerging artists.

"It is also important that our students put into practice our school motto which is:

'Ma te Pono, me te Aroha - through Faith and Love'."

Year 13 art student Zara O'Neill, 18, says she has four works in the exhibition and it had been exciting to hear about their work being publicly exhibited.

She says the fact they can use their art to help others is great, and helping out the community is a big thing for John Paul College.

Zara says the chaplaincy is a very selfless organisation and it feels great to be able to help them in some way.

Soo Jung Jin, 18, says her works are based around the past and time.

She is thrilled to have her works exhibited, as she thinks it is an opportunity that some people don't get to have since it takes a lot of time to put together.

The chaplaincy is a great cause because it helps give people comfort when they are going through some of their toughest times, she says.

Kelin Wang, 18 is also excited to have her work on display, which aims to capture the QE Health Centre before it is moved to its new site.

Gabriel Malaki, 18, says his works were inspired by greed and overconsumption.

"I think it's pretty cool being able to do something you enjoy but that it also goes towards helping other people too."

Peter Lindop, chaplaincy assistant and chairman of the Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust, says the doctors and nurses do not always have time to sit and talk to patients, so the chaplains come in for support and often see patients on a regular basis.

He says it is special when someone decides to open up to you, and that a big part of their ministry is listening to people.

The government only funds half of the costs it takes to keep the chaplaincy team going, and it is also nice to have some money in the pot to be able to give to people who need help, he says.

Catholic chaplain Miyoko Hammersley says in her chaplaincy work she enjoys seeing people get well, being able to help show people there is hope, and to help bring some peace.

The details

- What: John Paul College art exhibition for Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust

- When: Tuesday, September 27 to Saturday, October 1

- Where: Third Place Cafe on Lake Rd