Rotorua Seventh-Day Adventist School winning entry. Photo / Supplied

Students from Rotorua Seventh-Day Adventist School and Taupō-nui-a-Tia College are the winners of this year's GNS Science School Geothermal Science Competitions.

The primary and secondary school science competitions were part of NZ Geothermal Week 2022, which was hosted by Amplify and started in late July.

Twenty-one entries were received with more than 100 students from Taupō and Rotorua getting involved.

The event aimed to spark curiosity about geothermal energy in New Zealand among younger people, and the judges say there was plenty of evidence of inquisitive minds.

GNS Science geothermal geophysicist Dr Anya Seward, who was part of the judging panel, says primary school teams were challenged to create a model of a geothermal system, explaining how they form and work, and where they are found.

She says Rotorua Seventh-Day Adventist School produced a phenomenal entry that showcased all aspects of a geothermal system - from the heat originating from the Earth's core to geothermal features found at the surface, including bubbling mud.

"This entry was an excellent effort. It provided thorough coverage of geothermal features in general and included some fantastic models with supporting explanations.

"The judges loved how all the different components were considered and came together into an integrated display," she says.

Secondary school teams were tasked with creating a national portfolio of future energy sources to enable New Zealand to meet its Net Carbon Zero goals.

Judges say the Taupō-nui-a-Tia College's entry was thorough, well-researched and comprehensive.

"The team clearly understood the brief, spent a lot of time investigating many aspects around the topic, and developed a comprehensive and insightful report," says Anya.

"There were some good insights into the challenges of transitioning to a renewable energy future, including the need for government investment, communication with the public, and redeployment of the workforce.

"A huge congratulations to all the winners. All entries expressed great creative thinking and sound problem-solving, with some excellent communication of students' scientific knowledge."

The GNS Science School Geothermal Science Competitions were sponsored by GNS Science.

Judging the competitions were geothermal specialists Lucy Carson, Anya Seward, Moira Appleby and Mark Gibson.

GNS Science Primary School Geothermal Science Competition

- 1st Place: Rotorua SDA School (Years 1-8)

- 2nd Place: Tirohanga School Junior Class (Years 0-2)

- 3rd equal: Waterside Energy Team, Year 6, Wairakei School and Team 1, Waipahihi School

GNS Science Secondary School Geothermal Science Competition

- 1st Place: Team Slay, Taupō-nui-a-Tia College