AquaBots practice session with students from Kawaha Point School, Lynmore Primary School and Chapman College, 2022. Photo / Supplied

The high level of robotic skills in local school children has caused an interesting and exciting dilemma for Rotorua Library digital technology educator Jessica Cathro.

Jessica established the first Rotorua AquaBots programme when she arrived in 2019.

The AquaBots programme supports Years 3 to 13 students to design and build aquatic robots to undertake underwater challenges as part of a national competition, and aims to inspire students and help discover the next generation of Kiwi scientists and engineers.

More than 450 local children have been part of this programme since it began, with many of them coming back each year to make improvements to their robots and learn new skills.

Jurnee Leonard, Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers AquaBots Team. Photo / Supplied

And therein lies the dilemma. A cohort of students have been building underwater robots through the programme for several years, beginning in primary school.

"These students needed new challenges to keep them engaged. I knew I needed to seek out an 'AquaBots 2.0' experience that was fit for purpose for these experienced students, with the appropriate equipment, at the right price," says Jessica.

With no suitable option in the local market, Jessica sought an alternative from American organisation Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE).

Unfortunately, the MATE kit was expensive and required soldering skills far above the capacity of the young students.

Undeterred, Jessica began reaching out to local consultants to see what could be sourced here in New Zealand, and not long after she connected with Massey University's Kartikay Lal.

Rather than simply offering advice on equipment, Kartikay redesigned the entire kit.

He developed the PCB boards himself, sourced motors and monitors, and worked out how to waterproof the camera as well.

The AquaBots 2.0 kit that Kartikay developed is child-friendly with a realistic level of soldering required. It provides a step-by-step guide with images and detailed, accessible explanations.

Callum Moore, Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers AquaBots Team. Photo / Supplied

The neat and tidy kits are easy to distribute and, best of all, they are actually cheaper than the imported versions and came with more accessories.

Jessica says, "We could not continue running these digital programmes for Rotorua youth without the invaluable and generous support of people like Kartikay Lal, Massey University and other experts who happily share their time and expertise with the students."

Assistance from the Rotorua Trust meant the new kits were offered to local teams in 2022 for the same cost as the standard AquaBots kit ($200).

Now eight teams are using the new AquaBots 2.0 kits, with the youngest team made up of three Year 6 boys from Te Aka Mauri afterschool programme.

Forty-five local AquaBots teams will compete in the Rotorua regional event tomorrow at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre.

The winners will then progress to the AquaBots National Championships on December 4, where they will compete to attend the MATE International Competition in June 2023 in the US.