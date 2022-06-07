BLUNT Umbrella inventor Greig Brebner is the main national speaker at Export Taupō. Photo / Supplied

Amplify is excited to launch, for the first time, a Taupō District Export Event.

The theme for this event is Think Big.

Amplify business growth adviser Averil Naumai says Export Taupō is aimed at promoting export awareness as well as to inspire the next level of exporters in the Taupō District in order to create future employment opportunities and grow the region as a whole.

The event begins with a mini expo on Tuesday, June 14 at the Suncourt Hotel showcasing five successful local exporting businesses as well as two New Zealand export success speakers presenting on their export journey together with an overview of exporting by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

Greig Brebner is an engineer, a product designer and a creator. Photo / Supplied

The participating exhibitors are Zealandia Honey, Novel Ways, Beany, Taupō Beef and Lamb and Bellwether. They will be showing their products and available to chat about their experience with exporting. If you would like to know more about getting started with exporting then these organisations will be able to help answer some of your questions.

Greig Brebner from Blunt Umbrellas will be the main national speaker for the evening.

Greig is an engineer, a product designer, and a creator, and is best known as the inventor of the BLUNT Umbrella.

Lucy McLeod from Miraka will be the local Taupō speaker presenting on the export success of Miraka.

Lucy is the general manager supply chain at Miraka and has been with the business for more than 10 years.

She says she ensures that the efficiency in the Miraka supply chain is matched by establishing and nurturing positive client rapport.

"It's always about people."

Miraka general manager supply chain Lucy McLeod will speak at Export Taupō. Photo / Supplied

Paul Vaughan from NZTE will provide an overview of exporting.

As the regional manager in Waikato, Paul works with a diverse portfolio of companies in the food and beverage sector. He also has experience with wine, organics and agri technology. Paul has held roles with NZTE in Peru, Chile, Spain, Malaysia and India so has a good grasp of working in a range of export markets.

If you are already exporting or currently working on a product with export potential, then this event will be a great platform to learn more about the export process including emerging trends, international manufacturing, trading with other countries, compliance and much more.

Please visit the Amplify website to register for Export Taupō: www.taupo.biz/event-details/export-week.