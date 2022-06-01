The Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival returns this July. Photo / Merv Richdale

As temperatures drop it can be tempting to stay indoors but winter in Taupō provides all the incentive you need to get out and about.

The seventh annual Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival runs from July 8-24 and is jam-packed with a wide range of events of activities that are sure to entertain the whole whānau.

The event is organised by One Taupō Trust and proceeds are used to provide financial assistance to families needing to travel outside of the district to seek specialist medical care.

Festival director Nicola Carter says when the festival was born seven years ago it ran across three days. It has grown every year and now includes a range of events, some ticketed, some free and some organised by independent organisations and included in the schedule.

"The trust puts on about five ticketed shows each year and we hold an auction throughout the festival

Some exciting news this year is the Mercury Light Hub will be set up for the full 17 nights for the first time.

"It opens the day the kids break up for school holidays, on July 8, and runs right through to the night before they go back to school, July 24."

Previously the light hub was only available for a week due to financial restrictions. Nicola and her team were eager to extend the timeframe so put the call out to local businesses to support it.

Bevan Martin Electrical, Downer and Lake Taupō Holiday Resort leapt at the opportunity and have helped ensure more people than ever will get to experience the light hub.

"That's very much what this community is like. We get so many businesses on board as sponsors for the different events, I have a committee of four or five people who essentially give up their own time and we have 40-plus volunteers who help out.

"We invite other independent organisations or events to be part of the festival schedule which helps them market it and helps us have a great winter programme we can be proud of and which appeals to locals as well as all the tourists coming in."

The popular Rapids Jet ice slide will be returning to the Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival in July. Photo / Grabb Photography

As well as the Mercury Light Hub, other family favourite events and activities include the Ebbett Fun Zone where children can bounce, flip, roll and bump to their heart's content in inflatable balls. Bayleys Creative Igloos are back at the Tongariro Domain, where you can jump into one of four igloos and take part in interactive and creative sessions run by various community groups.

There is also the ever-popular Wairakei Estate Ice Rink and Rapid's Jet Ice Slide, the Dream Garden presented by More FM, the Pak'nSave Pancake Breakfast, and much more.

Drink and dancing has been a theme of the festival since its inception seven years ago with Whisky & Jazz, Rum & Rock, Bourbon & Blues, craft beer and a covers band and Gin & Jive all among the offerings. In 2022 it's the turn of Bubbles & Pop, featuring a selection of the very best bubbly beverages from around the world and live music by False Heights followed by Badly Stuffed Animals playing all the classics from the 80s and 90s.

For the full schedule head to www.taupowinterfestival.co.nz. The Taupō & Tūrangi Herald will be previewing some of the events during the lead-up to the festival so keep an eye out.