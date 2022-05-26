Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rachel Canning: Hoping for a busy ski season despite Mt Ruapehu volcanic reports

3 minutes to read
Tūroa skifield at Mt Ruapehu. Photo / NZME

Tūroa skifield at Mt Ruapehu. Photo / NZME

Rachel Canning
By
Rachel Canning

Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender

Opinion:
There seems to be a lot of forces at work at the moment, affecting how Taupō and Ruapehu district tourism will go when the international borders reopen.

Sometimes it seems like bad news, other news

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.