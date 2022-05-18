An aerial view of Taupō from a trial glider flight with Taupō Gliding Club. Photo / Laurilee McMichael



People living in Taupō have been asked to have their say about changes the council is thinking of making to local planning rules.

Taupō District Council is asking for informal feedback on a number of issues. Following on from this informal feedback, it will develop the plan changes to the point of asking for public consultation as required by planning law.

Council senior policy adviser Hilary Samuel says the suggested amendments aim to cut out extra process and cost, and help make some developments a little easier because they will comply with the district plan.

"Our proposed changes are not set in stone, and we are encouraging people to give their views on the draft proposals.

"We would especially like to highlight the plan changes to our rural residents and ratepayers, given we are looking at a full review of the rural chapters."

A summary of changes is below, find out more about the changes to the Taupō District Plan at taupo.govt.nz/ districtplanchanges

Strategic Directions

The proposed changes include a full review of the plan's strategic directions (Significant Resource Management Issues) chapter and the rural chapters. Some refined changes are also being suggested to the residential, industrial and town centre chapters.

The Significant Resource Management Issues chapter is being renamed Strategic Directions, and covers big picture issues including the Treaty of Waitangi and the relationship Māori have with land, water and significant sites; freshwater quality; urban development, climate change, strategic infrastructure, and natural values and landscapes.

Hilary says the introduction of Strategic Directions is in line with new planning standards and a notable difference is the absence of economic issues.

Subdivision rules for farms, lifestyle blocks and papakaīnga

A complete overhaul of rural rules is proposed in the rural areas. Farms will be allowed to have a second house per 10 hectares to allow for granny flats and Airbnb accommodation.

There is a whole new chapter for rural lifestyle blocks, with the minimum lot size for subdivisions being reduced from 10 hectares to two hectares, as long as certain rules are met.

It is also proposed to scrap the Mapara Valley Structure Plan and the rural or rural lifestyle rules will apply to the farms in the structure plan area.

A new section is being introduced to provide for papakaīnga, rural settlements that tend to not fit in with rural planning rules around separation and density.

How big your house can be

Last year, the building coverage rules generated 59 resource consent applications from people living in the Residential Environment (main town area) because people wanted to build houses that were slightly bigger than what was allowed by the District Plan.

This plan change would see building coverage increase from 30 per cent to 35 per cent, and those 59 applications would then comply with the District Plan.

Making the industrial areas bigger

The council says Taupō is running out of industrial land and is thinking about making the existing Taupō and Centennial industrial environments bigger by tacking on adjoining rural land into these industrial zones.

Four to six-storey buildings allowed in Taupō town centre

Currently, buildings in the Taupō town centre are allowed to be three storeys high. The as-yet unbuilt but consented Cypress Capital Ltd hotel in Tūwharetoa St is six storeys, originally they asked for eight. These rules will split Taupō town into differing height zones, allowing building height to be three, four to six storeys.

Giving big events more time

Current rules require big events like Ironman to set up shop for three operational days, with five days to set up and/or pack up each year. Event organisers have said they would like more time for their event, and the council is proposing to allow temporary events to operate for four days, with 14 days for setting up/pack down, in a six-month period.

The Details

Taupō District Plan changes - Have Your Say

What:

Informal feedback sought from people living in the Taupō District.

Deadline:

Get your thoughts to the council by Monday, June 13. Submit Your Feedback Online: email districtplan@taupo.govt.nz. Written Feedback: phone the council on 07 376 0899 to request a feedback form and one will be posted to you. Pick up a feedback form from any service centre in Taupō, Tūrangi or Mangakino.

Mailing Address:

Post your feedback to District Plan Review, The Chief Executive Officer, Taupō District Council, Private Bag 2005, Freepost No. 112497.