The Taupō & Tūrangi Herald Facebook Files. Photo / Getty Images

Last week, the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald shared the story of Peter Smith, who has sold the Starlight Cinema after four decades as owner, and introduced the new owners. Here's what our Facebook followers had to say:

• "All the very best Pete. Exciting times."

• "Thanks Peter, you will be missed."

• "They had better not change the Starlight Cinema theme song!"

• "You will be missed, thank you for all the years of great movies."

• "Thank you Peter for all you have done for the community. We'll miss your welcoming smile as we went through the doors of Starlight and the chats. Enjoy your retirement in whatever form it takes."

• "Iconic! So many wonderful, memories with the Smith Family."

• "Taupō's icon and legend. Wish him a happy retirement, and also best of luck to the new owners."

• "Thanks Peter for all your support of our community."

• "Well done Peter. Lots of great memories at the starlight cinema as a kid."

• "All the best Pete, you are a legend. Thank you for your years of good humour, kindness and the movies.

• "Thank you Peter! An absolute top man who has given so much to the community."

• "Thank you Peter for everything you have done for the Taupō community. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement."

• "Massive shoes to fill. Peter has always been a big community man so he knows everyone. Also called me by name when I took the kids to the cinema and always with a smile."

• "I was just singing the praise of Starlight Cinema recently, I truly credit my love of movies to having such a wicked cinema growing up. Thank you for everything Peter."

• "Hope he enjoys his retirement. Good old-fashioned values are hard to find these days. I guess everybody was like his family even if they were only attending once, or many times. Taupō has lost an asset. I do hope they find a great replacement."

• "It has been a pleasure working alongside you for so many years. The most successful Taupō Cinema Club we began in the nineties and lately the amazing Italian Film Festival have been successful in treating Taupō people to films that usually only people in larger populations can see. You have been so supportive of our community Peter and we are all full of your praise. Enjoy your retirement, time to get your breath back."

