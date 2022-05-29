There have been some cold but beautiful mornings in Taupō during the past week. Photo / Cal Huddleston

Last week's weather highlights. Image / Supplied

After experiencing above-average temperatures for much of the month, the last few days of last week in Taupō had temperatures plummet as autumn slowly drew to an end with the advancing winter.

Frosts recorded on Friday and Saturday morning of -4.1C and -3C respectively heralded the start of winter, even though the meteorological winter does not officially start until Wednesday this week.

With just three days of the month remaining at the time of this report (Sunday), less than 50 per cent of the average May rainfall has been recorded, but this is likely to change dramatically over the next few days as a major rain system develops over the Tasman Sea and moves south from tropical waters to affect the area.

The week is expected to be unsettled, but with milder temperatures. The cooler conditions that developed during last week were brought about by an intensifying high-pressure system and this can be clearly seen on the accompanying chart as barometric pressures climbed steadily from 1016hPa to reach 1028hPa by the week's end.

Next week's Taupō & Tūrangi Herald weather will feature the rest of the Taupō weather for May and the month's summary.