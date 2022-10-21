A hearing with independent commissioners is being held in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

OPINION



Through tears, broken voices and powerful words, Rotorua locals living and working near emergency housing motels said they were bearing the brunt of threats, violence and intimidation, and made heartfelt pleas to not extend the "chaotic" system. The hearing, which started on Monday before three independent commissioners, has heard submissions from the applicant - the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development - and the Rotorua Lakes Council.

I was born and raised in Rotorua but now live overseas. Most of my family still live in Rotorua. I visit at least once a year. I am so saddened with what is happening with motels being used as long-term accommodation and reserves being sold off. A once-proud city's reputation tarnished.

- Grant E



If you ever visit San Francisco, the homeless problem there is absolutely shocking. Why? Because the homeless know they're more likely to get something for nothing in San Francisco than any other city ... Rotorua is experiencing exactly the same thing. Sometimes you've got to be cruel to be kind. The rest of us need to face the facts that we shouldn't have our lives impacted by other people's refusal to make an effort with their lives. We should be especially not rewarding it either.

- Gareth B



Having grown up many years ago in high-density "state" blocks of flats, I think those planning current housing "solutions" should proceed with much care. Putting large numbers of people, all in the same socioeconomic situation, in high-density accommodation will only end one way. It is not a solution, and can be a nightmare to live in such an environment. Probably few people now running things have the necessary personal experience to be able to learn from the lessons of history. Unintended consequences, yet again.

- Ian P

I was born in Rotorua, I have been back there three times, but after seeing the type of people that roam the streets after my last trip back there I will forgo Rotorua and head the other way - get rid of these troublesome families who are parked up creating damage in my home town.

- Janice G

The Government's plan to build social housing on public reserves and any other land they can get their hands on appears to be a concerted effort to turn Rotorua into a permanent beneficiary town. It is already well down the track of destroying a once-beautiful city.

- Eric S



I really feel for the people of Rotorua. What's happened there is so wrong, I'm speechless.

I'm ashamed that this government has shipped the vulnerable and homeless into Rotorua like unwanted cattle and sheep. This problem must be addressed. It is not okay, not sustainable and a crime against the people of Rotorua and the people who are desperate for housing. Turning Rotorua into a human dumping ground is an abomination. In any other government, the people responsible for this human misery would have to resign. But not this government. They are accountable for nothing and accountable to no one. New Zealanders do not want this happening to Rotorua. It is only this government that does.

- Oscar R

