Central bank hawks can have a huge and potentially disastrous impact on the dollar, international markets, and exchange rates. Photo / NZME

Central banks are in danger of causing an unnecessarily hard landing by hiking rates too far and too fast. They seem to be reacting to intense pressure from an older generation that is fearful of a return to the inflationary days of their youth. But if central banks overdo it, the economy will crash and younger generations will suffer. (Opinion, Monday)



Read the full story here: Liam Dann: Time to hit pause on interest rate hikes?

Inflation hurts the poor the most - always has and that is why old people are keen to get on top of it as they know the pain once it's entrenched. They have lived through it before.

I don't get why a business correspondent would try and, in my view, make fighting inflation an excuse for divisiveness based on an immutable characteristic. Not all old people are rich, they don't all think the same way and certainly aren't deliberately trying to hurt young people.

- David C

There is no subtle, easy way of avoiding the consequences of profligate money printing and government spend, spend, spend. What goes up must come down is part of the law of gravity, with something similar to economics - spend now, pay later. So now it's payback time, and the longer it's left, the worse it will be.

- Steve N



So much of the pain was avoidable if Labour and the Reserve Bank had just listened to those people who said they were doing the wrong thing at the wrong time, but they all knew best. It will only get worse as we are taking our medicine to recover.

- Stephen H

There was a more sensible time in which economies were run for the benefit of the country at large not for one generation or another. This generational concept is just divisive and flawed thinking.

- Marcus A

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but man, did the economists at central banks stuff it up big time, and we will all pay for it. It's never been tougher for a young family but I think we haven't hot rock bottom yet. Families will hurt.

- Craig W

