The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on inflation relief

The Government has ruled out additional support for Kiwis struggling with rapidly rising living costs.

New data released this week showed the Consumers Price Index rose by 7.2 per cent in the year to the September quarter - well above Reserve Bank and market expectations of 6.4 and 6.5 per cent.

Unfortunately the cupboard is bare, no more money. Cost to pay back debt is climbing beyond expectations. Where to now no one knows.

- Garry B

Out of money and out of time. Goodbye Labour!

- Rachel H

What a flip-flop today. There appears to be the beginning of this Government starting to hint their spending is to blame for our record non-tradable inflation. The minister of finance must have attended an economics refresher at Washington University on his trip.

Only under a Labour Government could a 12-pack of two-minute noodles be $8.50 at the supermarket.

- Mark W

If only there was any form of truth in what they said we wouldn't quite be sailing down the three waters just yet - Grant Robertson: "We need to ensure government spending is targeted". Is that on consultants on projects that were never going to float?

- Nick W

Just watch the polls tank for Labour at an exponential rate before Xmas. Luxon - put your feet up, smile and watch this Government's remaining support implode. The cost of living crisis has turned into an impending disaster.

- Duane M

Why not? Hand out more cash. This Government is "world-class" at printing money. Hand out more, so we became totally dependent on the state and keep voting you in just to survive. Be kind, be nice and be dependent on the state.

Zimbabwe here we come!

- Hari S

Adjust tax rates so Kiwis can choose how to spend their own money. The current return on Labour spending is not good, services continue to fail on every level, everywhere. Too many incompetent leaders who ignore the basics.

- Kath H

Where's the plan to get out of this? Smiles and denial have not worked so far.

- Stuart W

Finally, the Government has listened to the US Fed and understands that inflation is here to stay and it's not just a supply-side issue.

Head-shaking stuff once again.

- Tony P

They've lit the fire and taken the batteries out of the smoke detectors. We're on our own.

This Government approach is what we needed over two years ago. But no. We followed the rest of the world and ended up in the same dire straits.

- Mark C



Let's put the minimum wage up by another $4 an hour. That is $160 each week for minimum wage workers, that will help with rising costs for workers.

(Back at the ranch) - Prices increase even more due to the increased cost of labour and landlords have increased rents by 10 per cent due to the workers' pay gains. The OCR sits at 8 per cent and no new homes are being built due to 10-plus per cent interest rates rise for home buyers. Meanwhile, Australia is gaining 5000 Kiwi workers a week.

- Steven D

