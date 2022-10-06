A Royal Guard at St George's Chapel ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II last month. Photo / AP

A Royal Guard at St George's Chapel ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II last month. Photo / AP

OPINION

A republic has been defined as "a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch". In New Zealand supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives. Our "nominated president" is the Governor-General nominated by the Prime Minister every five years after appropriate consultation. In reality, we are already a republic. (Opinion, Wednesday)



Don't try to fix something that is not broken.

- Robert W

I agree that we are already an independent nation, a change to a "republic" will be a huge cost that we don't need right now with no real benefits.

- Kathy A

Well-spoken and a practical and sensible solution that should appeal to both sides of the spectrum.

- Doug M

This is the most sensible analysis I have read to date on our constitutional framework. It confirms we have a system that works well albeit with judicious use of smoke and mirrors. But if we choose to rebrand, the enabling legislation should be simple enough. Deem all references to "The Crown" in existing law to be "The People". And rename the position of Governor-General as "Head of State". There will be technical arguments over those pesky reserve powers of the GG, but I'm sure Sir Geoffrey Palmer has a few useful suggestions to offer. The flag, the currency, and even the name can be dealt with later. And it will put the Treaty of Waitangi into its proper perspective as a social contract under which we are all treated as equal in law. But then that's already the case, isn't it?

- Colin J

That's a no.

- Mark C

Nothing in the article gives any reason to change, other than it just seems to be a good idea. I would have thought a KC would be smart enough to understand that if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

- Rowan K

The only upside to ditching the monarchy would be to remove the sizeable chips these republicans seem to carry on their shoulders.

- Brendan H

