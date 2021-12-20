The Premium Debate: Subscribers have a say on buy now, pay later schemes for alcohol

A stock photo of a drunken man with a bottle of alcohol. Photo / Getty Images

Fears buy now, pay later for alcohol could create 'generation of juice junkies'

Family violence, drink driving, health problems, broken relationships, debt and gambling could increase if buy now, pay later schemes are used to buy liquor, some believe.

But those offering the schemes say the onus is on the buyer to manage their purchases and only buy what they can afford.

Have your say by going to dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

These Government depts should mind their own business. People are free to make their own decisions - NZ is getting worse for these authoritarian attitudes.

- Stefan S

Soon we won't be able to use our credit cards to buy certain products.

- Blair H

What happened to individuals being responsible for their own actions? This is the worst idea ever, but again, like so many aspects of life, no one takes personal responsibility. If people don't use it, the idea will die a natural death.

- Darren M

''The onus is on the buyer' - so everybody knows you can trust an addict?

- Ailsa B

Socialism: people are inherently weak and need controlling for their own good. Liberalism: people are inherently capable and can look after themselves. This issue illustrates that conundrum brilliantly.

- Pietro E

So there are two articles on the front page concerning this nation's biggest problem. Of course you should not be allowed to buy alcohol on credit - I hope David Seymour was just being a political dork suggesting crate day should be a national holiday and that he's down with the students. The fact that I don't drink seems to cause my friends more problems than me. I am not opposed to alcohol, just the way we use it and how every activity we do is predicated by its availability. I am convinced it does more societal harm than meth, cannabis heroin etc combined.

- Garry B



This is completely a non-issue. I also agree with the merchant who said it's up to the buyer if they wish to use the service - the onus is absolutely on them. If you're stupid enough to buy and not pay back, that's on you.

- John S

Credit schemes only prolong the inevitable self-destruction and problems associated with alcohol.

- John T

I always find it incredible how many people want to control other people's lives. It is no wonder the Govt has got a "we know better" lens on everything. Whatever happened to self-responsibility?

- Guy M

This is absolutely ridiculous! An excellent example of politically correct, leftist, 'woke', progressive thinking, whose goal is to turn NZ into even more of a nanny state. [Shaking my head] in disbelief.

- Erik P

Nothing good comes from buying alcohol on credit so why would we allow it? It's a bit like synthetic cannabis or pokie machines - why do we keep allowing these destructive things to get started in our community?

- John B

But you can buy clothes, cars, holidays etc on credit with money that is borrowed on the black market at 20 per cent or more. Families have been plunged into destitution because Labour have failed to live up to yet another election promise.

- Roy H

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.