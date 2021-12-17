Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Action needed to address Amohau St road safety issue

3 minutes to read
The intersection of Amohau St and Central Mall Rotorua. Photo / File

The intersection of Amohau St and Central Mall Rotorua. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post


Paul Hickey's article about red-light runners in this week's Weekender is interesting.

He mentions the stretch of Amohau St from Fenton to Ranolf Sts as being frustrating to drive on with lots of red lights

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.