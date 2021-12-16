Letters to the editor: Warning of nasty shock for mortgage holders is right

Mortgage interest hikes are set to hit homeowners in the pocket. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Lister in your paper warns mortgage holders could soon be in for a nasty shock within the next 12 months and an eventful period with rapid inflation and higher interest rates on the way (News, December 11).

He is so right.

Australian banks have made huge profits and even the CEO of one bank got a $1 million bonus.

Inflated house prices have given a high loan portfolio and increased periods of those loans for years to come on their books.

Inflation can drive people at the bottom to poverty, estate building and slum areas.

Therefore we must change to a more social credit system, which they have been warning us of for many years.

G V Shuter

Rotorua

Question of faith

I read Ian Young's letter (December 7) with interest because I too have been amazed and saddened by the accent placed on our new Nat Party leader's Christian faith.

What has happened to our country and its standard at morals and spirituality when faith in a living God can cause so much questionable publicity?

It obviously behooves us all of like-minded belief to uphold Christopher Luxon in prayer as he works for the country in such an apparent alien atmosphere.

Eileen Shapley

Rotorua

Include cannabis in ban

I was pleased to see the Government is going to ban the sale of cigarettes to our children under 14 years of age (News, December 10).

Clearly, it is our parliamentary leaders signalling to all of us that protecting the health and wellbeing of our children is fundamental to a healthy society.

However, I do hope that the ban includes cannabis, as there is at least one politician trying to liberalise the laws surrounding cannabis.

The destruction of the lives of our young or even older people is something that haunts our society and, in my view, does nothing but dumbs down their brains, so they never reach their full potential.

Worse still it is a gateway drug and with the great variety of mind-altering drugs being pushed for profit by those who should know better, we are developing an unhealthy druggie underclass.

Let's ensure we protect our children so they can grow up to healthy adulthood.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Tauranga

