Te Tatau o Te Arawa manahautū Jude Pani. Photo / Supplied

Te Tatau o Te Arawa is calling for candidates to put their names forward for the board's July-August election.

Nominations open on May 11 and are open to Te Arawa uri (descendants).

Te Tatau manahautū Jude Pani encouraged people interested in standing for the board to put their nominations in.

"I'm looking forward to seeing who will be vying for one of the 14 positions and the skills they will bring to the board as well as their passion for Te Arawa and the district to flourish."

She also thanked the outgoing board members for "their leadership in progressing some outstanding mahi with guidance from Te Arawa".

That included setting up a Rotorua Reorua Fund with support from Rotorua Lakes Council, the establishment of Māori wards and the 2050 Te Arawa Vision, she said.

Nominations close at noon on June 8, with candidates announced on June 27. Voting will open to registered members on July 13 and will close at noon on August 5. Results will be announced on August 6.

The 14 roles for the 2022 election include one koeke and two rangatahi representatives, two Ngāti Whakaue representatives, six Te Arawa iwi/hapū representatives, two Te Arawa land trusts and incorporations representatives and one pan-Te Arawa entities representative.

Former Te Tatau o Te Arawa representative Eugene Berryman-Kamp. Photo / Andrew Warner

Outgoing Te Tatau pan-tribal entities representative Eugene Berryman-Kamp said ensuring the council heard a Te Arawa voice was his "main driver" as a representative.

He said as a Te Tatau representative on the council's strategy, police and finance committee, he had found the local government process "fascinating and enlightening".

"The local connections and wide range of topics and issues have meant there are always new challenges to work through, however, being such a large part of our Rotorua community, I have seen the benefit of that well-informed and considered Te Arawa input for all of Rotorua over the last seven years.

"As mana whenua, we have a duty to play our part in the governance of our community and I strongly encourage Te Arawa uri to stand for nominations in this year's election."

Te Tatau o Te Arawa was established as part of the Te Arawa Partnership agreement with Rotorua Lakes Council and includes the appointment of two Te Tatau representatives to the council's strategy, policy and finance committee and operations and monitoring committee.

Local Democracy Reporting is public interest journalism funded by NZ On Air.