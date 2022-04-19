Matariki star cluster. Photo / File

A special one-off fund is now available to Rotorua community initiatives that support Rotorua Reorua and celebrate this year's first official Matariki public holiday on June 24.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Rotorua Lakes Council announced the creation of a jointly funded round, Matariki 2022 Rotorua Reorua, valued at $10,000.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa board member, Rangitiaria Tibble, said the pūtea ensured te reo and mātauranga Māori were at the heart of this year's Matariki celebrations in Rotorua.

"We mihi to all the champions including Dr Rangi Mātāmua who've worked towards the recognition of Matariki and the enactment of the Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill.

"This joint pūtea supports iwi and community-led initiatives that normalise te reo Māori and celebrate the values underpinned by Mātariki and Te Ao Māori. It also supports the Te Arawa 2050 Vision and Rotorua Reorua aspiration to create a vibrant district where te reo and mātauranga Māori is seen, heard and felt every day and everywhere," she said.

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Mercia-Dawn Yates encouraged locals to apply.

"Matariki is a special time as we remember those who in our community have passed on and acknowledge those who are yet to come, with the beginning of a new year. Nau mai, tono mai.

"We welcome our whole community to apply," Yates said.

For full details about the Matariki 2022 Rotorua Reorua Fund including how to apply click here.

Applications will only be considered for initiatives within the Rotorua district. Tono for the full amount of the fund are welcome. However, due to demand, the average distributions are likely to be between $500 and $2500 with successful applicants being notified by May 13, 2022.