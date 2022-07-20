The winter nights are being lit up with bright colours during the Taupō Winter Festival. Photos / David Beck

The winter nights are being lit up with bright colours during the Taupō Winter Festival. Photos / David Beck

The Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival has been jam-packed full of action and fun for all ages, and there are still a few days left to get among the winter festivities.

Just some of the action that has already taken place includes brave souls taking on the midwinter swim, people donning their favourite onesies for the Funsie Runsie Onesie, pancakes being devoured at the Pancake Breakfast, and creativity flowing and being shared with shows and activities.

The event is organised by One Taupō Trust and proceeds are used to provide financial assistance to families needing to travel beyond the district to seek specialist medical care.

Festival director Nicola Carter says the seventh annual festival has been going great with plenty of positive feedback.

She says the Ebbett Fun Zone and Bayleys Taupō Creative Igloos at the Tongariro North Domain have been a popular stop for many.

"We have had hundreds, if not thousands, of people down on the Domain enjoying the festival's free activities.

"The Wairakei Estate Ice Rink and the Rapids Jet Ice Slide are going really well too, and continues this week, as well as the Mercury Light Hub, which has had hundreds of people along looking at it at night."

The winter nights are being lit up with bright colours during the Taupō Winter Festival. Photos / David Beck

Nicola says it was awesome that the fun show Dream Garden was sold out last Sunday, and that 900 people booked in for the Pak'nSave Pancake Breakfast - "people just love it, it was really well attended, the pancakes were delicious and it is a great way to come together as a community".

She thinks the Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival gives another reason for the community to head outside and get together during the winter season.

"I think it's easy to have the colder weather keep us at home, so to have a reason to go out, get the kids running around and experiencing different things is great."

Related articles Rounding up cottage stories under one roof 20 Jul 06:00 PM

The festival continues until Sunday, and Nicola encourages the community to make the most of the wintry fun over the remaining few days.

Tonight, tomorrow and Saturday night food trucks and live music will be on the Domain, weather dependent.

On Sunday is Winterfest Mega Jam at Two Mile Bay Sailing Club.

The Wairakei Estate Ice Rink, Rapids Jet Ice Slide, Mercury Light Hub, Te Aho Tapu Hou: The New Sacred Thread, and Silent Disco presented by Gathering Events continue to Sunday.

For more details on this week's events, go to www.taupowinterfestival.co.nz.