Taupō's Sporting History: Powerboating on Lake Taupō

Taupō local Bevan Choat, who has decades of experience in media, has boxes full of information on Taupō's sporting history up to 2001 when he retired. Today, we look at the history of powerboating on Lake Taupō.

Who recalls that incredible January day each year when the roar of the mighty powerboat engines drew tens of thousands of people to vantage points around the northern shores of Lake Taupō?

The spectacular action, incredible speeds on the water and the showers of spray stirred up by the engines was a huge drawcard for spectators in bygone days.

While powerboat racing on the lake dates back to the late 1940s, the major national regatta had its beginnings in 1966.

Three years later, I had my first introduction to the special day when asked to do the on-air radio commentary of the race for the then Radio Lakeland where I was a sports editor and commentator.

This was a completely new experience for I knew nothing about powerboats and their mighty engines, so what was I to do?

After giving it thought I decided to contact Rex Henry, the then president of the New Zealand Powerboat Association who was in Taupō at the time.

I invited him to join me behind the microphone which was set up in the tower at the Lake Taupo Yacht Club where the panoramic view of the lake was perfect to observe the action.

That was where the mighty machines turned at the first marker after a rolling start along the lakefront to our left.

It proved perfect as I was able to describe the scene and action, while Rex came in with all the information about the engines of the vessels and the personnel at the helm.

As the years went by entries and interest grew, reaching a peak in 1973 when 96 powerboats roared around the northern bay, 71 of those in the 100-miler and 25 in the shorter event.

That year an estimated 50,000 people crowded around the lake shore to take in the action.

Following the world fuel crisis in the mid-1980s, numbers for the big race started to dwindle and in both 1990 and 1991 the scheduled event was cancelled.

Between 1966 and 1996, as many as 942 powerboats contested the big race, an average of 34 over the 26 regattas.

The return of the event in 1992 brought about bigger dimensions to the race as it became part of the New Zealand drivers' offshore championship, attracting the most powerful boats ever seen on the lake.

It was then also that the event doubled as part of the transtasman series attracting the attention of the impressive Aussie machines with their experienced drivers.

Over the years some of the more notable and talented New Zealand entries were Aucklanders Graeme Horne and his powerboat Fleetlease and EIT Mover, and Peter Turner Sleepyhead.

Most years, being an early January event in the height of the summer, conditions were well-nigh perfect for powerboat racing, but there was an exception in the 13th event in 1978.

That year a 50-knot south-westerly wind greeted the starters and subsequently there were accidents throughout the race.

The most spectacular of those saw the powerboat named Sunday News meet its fate directly in front of us at the broadcasting point in the Lake Taupō Yacht Club tower opposite which the boats turned at a marker buoy to head south.

As it approached the turn, Sunday News was flipped by the gale-force wind and completely somersaulted with its pilot and co-pilot sent flying and requiring immediate assistance.

The rescue helicopter was immediately on the scene rescuing the injured crew, winching them to safety and having them transferred by ambulance to hospital where they eventually recovered.

That was the only occasion in the long list of racing on the lake that a tragedy unfolded.

While racing still continues annually in January, Thunder on the great lake may never be the same.

Race Winners

3rd event, 1968, Vee Jet, P Hayman averaging 53.3mph, 49 starters.

4th event, 1969, Miss Plylite IV, R C Smith (Wellington), 39 starters.

5th event, 1970, Mystic Miss, Bill Stevenson (Auck) averaging 56.25mph, 47 starters.

6th event, 1971, Roaring Rat, J A Poole (Rotorua), 62 starters.

7th event, 1972, Tara Too, Ivan Boyce (Auckland), 65 starters.

8th event, 1973, The Old Crow, Spinner Black (Morrinsville), 71 starters and 25 in the 40-miler.

9th event, 1974, Pall Mall, Graham Tordoff (Morrinsville) averaging 67.7mph.

10th event, 1975, Topaz, Jim McKay (Auckland), 36 starters.

11th event, 1976, Miss Holiday Marine, Keith Smith (Auckland), 35 starters.

12th event, 1977, Miss Holiday Marine, Keith Smith (Auckland), 45 starters.

13th event, 1978, Mr Inmetals, Warwick Irving (Papatoetoe), 39 starters, 50-knot wind.

14th event, 1979, Laurie's Restaurant, Brian Harvey (Wellington), 24 starters.

15th event, 1980, Miss Crichton Ford, Maurice Begley (Auckland), 22 starters.

16th event, 1981, Typhoon Carma, Roger Wood (Kimbolton), 19 starters.

17th event, 1982, EIT Mover, Graeme Horne (Auckland), 38 starters.

18th event, 1983, Continental Airlines, Graham Sutherland (Wellington), 36 starters.

19th event, 1984, Wraggs Quarterback, Philip Mills (Christchurch), 16 starters.

20th event, 1985, Scrubbers, John Garrity (Auckland), 23 starters.

21st event, 1986, Ritepine II, Ross Tebbs (Auckland), 21 starters.

22nd event, 1987, NZ Privateer, Ted Taiatini (Auckland), 22 starters.

23rd event, 1988, EIT Mover, Graeme Horne (Auckland), 21 starters.

24th event, 1989, Millier Group, Mark Stewart (North Auckland), 10 starters.

1990/ 1991/1992, No racing held.

25th event, 1993, EIT Mover, Graeme Horne (Auckland), 12 starters.

26th event, 1994, Sleepyhead, Peter Turner (Auckland), 32 starters.

27th event, 1995 Stefan Shampoo, Stefan Ackerie (Australia), 32 starters.

28th event, 1996, Sleepyhead, Peter Turner (Auckland), 31 starters.

29th event, 1997, Sleepyhead, Peter Turner (Auckland), average speed 151.18km/h, 34 starters.

30th event, 1998, Lorretto Lightning, Steve Thom (Auckland), 134.24km/h, 35 starters.

31st event, 1999, PPG Auto Refinishers, Tony/Wayne Carsons (Napier), 36 starters.