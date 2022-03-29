Taupō mountain biking siblings and currently both second in New Zealand for their age group. Mia Cameron (left) and Louie Cameron (right). Photo / Jan Little.

Taupō mountain biking siblings and currently both second in New Zealand for their age group. Mia Cameron (left) and Louie Cameron (right). Photo / Jan Little.

She was injured for five months but has recovered to claim silver and gold medals in recent weeks.

Cross country mountain biker Mia Cameron, 17, had no expectations going into last week's Oceania Mountain Biking Championship held in Brisbane last week where she won the junior women's category a full minute ahead of Annabel Bligh from Christchurch.

One month prior, a clue of what was to come was winning silver at the 2022 New Zealand Mountain Biking National Championships in Christchurch in the Under-19 female age group, coming in three minutes ahead of Annabel Bligh, and 1m 23s behind Maria Laurie, both from the Christchurch Single Track Club.

Also at the 2022 MTB nationals was Mia's brother, Louie Cameron, 13, who was the second Under-15 male.

Not long after winning the 2021 nationals, the Taupō-nui-a-Tia College Year 13 student had her spleen removed following a freak crash.

"I wasn't concentrating and belly-flopped onto the ground. One month later I had a splenectomy," Mia says.

No biking was allowed in the first six weeks after the operation, then biking was slowly introduced over a five-month period. By October 2021, she was back to a full bike training schedule but the race calendar was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Before the 2022 nationals, I hadn't raced any competitors in a year, so I had no expectations going in."

Doing well at this year's nationals filled Mia with confidence that she had made a full recovery "and that I am still up there".

"There is still the possibility that if I train hard I can get back to where I was before the injury."

Related articles Future-proofing Taupō Airport for the next 50 years 23 Mar, 2022 04:00 PM Quick Read

She says it was great fun to be back racing and good to see some of the other competitors she knows.

Last year at the nationals, Louie, a Year 9 student at Taupō-nui-a-Tia College, was third in the Under15 male category and says this year he was hoping to finish in the top three, as he was racing in the same age category as last year.

Alex Botha, Pohutukawa Coast Bike Club, was first, and riding the course together in the days prior to the race, Louie says he had a sense Alex was going to be pretty fast.

Louie and third place getter James Climo, Te Miro MTB Club, both crashed on the first lap, "and after that, it was more of a race between James and me for second position and we had another little crash later in the race".

Louie managed to beat James by 21 seconds, coming in two minutes behind Alex.

No spectators were allowed at the nationals, but their dad Stew Cameron was there to support them in the feed and technical zone, while mum Jan Little watched the event online.

The kids say Stew keeps their bikes running smoothly while "Mum helps with everything off the bike".

In April, Mia is heading to Europe with fellow Taupō teammate James Officer to join the New Zealand mountain biking team, Team Talley's Kiwi MTB Collective. She may come home at the start of July, but has an open return ticket if she decides to stay for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France.

"I'm excited and nervous about racing in Europe."

Mia's plans for the future are flexible, her teachers are saying to her "go and have a good experience in Europe", and next year she may join Team Talley's on the world mountain biking tour or she may go to university.

Both siblings credit each other for being great training partners.

"Louie pushes me the most," Mia says.

"Mia's my idol, I want to go to Europe when I'm older," Louie says.

They say they wouldn't be where they are without their parents, the Taupō MTB development squad, Mia's coach Mark (Cabin) Leishman, Mike from Pack & Peddle Taupō who maintains their bike, Pivot Bikes who supply their bikes and sponsor Bill Sinclair.