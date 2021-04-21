Taupō Police: Honouring those who have served this Anzac Day

The poppy symbolises remembrance of the war dead and those still serving in the armed forces. Photo / Marian Robertson

Tēnā koutou, this week we remember with Anzac Day on Sunday. Thanks to a Canadian medical officer Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae and his poem 'In Flanders Fields', the poppy has become a symbol of remembrance.

The challenge was to keep the faith and always remember those who sacrificed so much.

We also acknowledge the proud history of the 28th Māori Battalion and its World War I predecessors the Māori Pioneer Battalion, inspired and recruited with the assistance of the waiata 'Te Ope Tuatahi'.

On Sunday there will be a lot for us to be proud of and to be thankful for. We have a life of freedom and opportunity because of this sacrifice.

Recently we have had to pull together as the team of 5 million in the Covid pandemic and like our military history, we have punched above our weight on the world stage.

Daily we are still in the business of building resilience and protecting our freedoms in all areas of our communities.

Over the last week, as Ngā Pirihimana, we have had a variety of challenges including another ram raid on a retailer, family harm incidents and traffic crashes, and our proactive work has resulted in the seizures of illegal firearms and drugs.

Our staff have had their safety threatened, with one officer being driven at intentionally, another threatened simply for being present on patrol and another head butted and spat on during an arrest.

These matters are being resolved and before the court. Our staff are offered support and our training and tactics are constantly being reviewed and improved.

I want to thank all our community partners in their understanding and dialogue with us, so that we can achieve our purpose, to ensure everyone can be safe and feel safe.

Our partnership with Ngāti Tūwharetoa is especially important and we acknowledge the kōrero and support.

On Sunday we will pause and remember and together we will carry on, actively honouring those who have served by carrying on their mission.

Have a safe long weekend, Andy.