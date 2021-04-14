Waitahanui's Janice Wall is Harcourts Taupō's Good Sort of the Month

Harcourts Taupō good sort Janice Wall (second from right), with residential sales consultant Steve Sprague (left), co-owner Mary-Louise Johns, mayor David Trewavas, and co-owner Rosie Harvey.

Harcourts Taupō good sort Janice Wall (second from right), with residential sales consultant Steve Sprague (left), co-owner Mary-Louise Johns, mayor David Trewavas, and co-owner Rosie Harvey.

Not even breast cancer can halt Janice Wall's passion to do mahi for her people.

For her involvement in many community initiatives, Janice is this month's Harcourts Taupō Good Sort.

On hand to congratulate Janice last Thursday at the award presentation were Taupō mayor David Trewavas, Harcourts co-owners Rosie Harvey and Mary-Louise Johns, and real estate agent for Waitahanui Steve Sprague. Janice said she was humbled to receive it.

A woman of many hats, part of Janice's mahi is rolling out Ngāti Tūwharetoa's health initiatives, along with Sharon Fletcher, Carol Mitchell, and Hine Loughlin.

She is also involved with introducing rangatahi (young people's) leadership initiatives for Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

Janice Wall at Pakira Marae at Waitahanui. Photo / Fantail Media

She manages the Waitahanui Community Hall and initiated a monthly community clinic where a health professional from Taupō Medical Centre provides services to those who can't travel to Taupō.

With muay thai trainer Justin McDermott, she facilitated Tutemohuta Muay Thai, regular kickboxing classes at the hall.

A regular contributor to Facebook page @WaitahanuiCommunityNoticeBoard, Janice loves to promote local achievements and news.

Already heading up the Smear Your Mea campaign for the Tūwharetoa rohe, Janice says having breast cancer has energised her to promote awareness among Māori women on the importance of getting regular health checks.

"Māori women are particularly affected by breast cancer and cervical cancer."

Janice says she will survive breast cancer.

"I'm lucky, I got it early."

She wants other Māori women to survive these cancers as well and says she will do whatever it takes to help, from being there to hold their hand, to driving them to the clinic.

"I want to encourage our women to get their health checks. Don't be shy, get a mammogram, get a smear test."

This Mother's Day at the Waitahanui Community Hall there will be a promotion to create awareness around Māori women's health.

"Women should be aware of their bodies, and to follow their gut instincts."

With father Les Wall and uncles Nick Wall and Tiger Wall who were community-minded and "played a pivotal role at the marae and in the community", and sister Louisa Wall, a Labour Party list member of Parliament, Janice, who was head girl at St Joseph's Māori Girls' College, says she "grew up with a passion to do mahi for my people".

"I think leadership is in my blood."

Janice says baby Snowy-Rose Rakei-Wall, 8 months, is her healer. Coming to Janice from her nephew, Snowy-Rose was only 6 weeks old when Janice was diagnosed with breast cancer in September last year.

"Getting Snowy, the timing was right," said Janice.

Also at home with Janice is her mum, Josie Wall, "my rock", and niece Te Huirohutu Rikihana, 11, who came to live with Janice after the death of Janice's 82-year-old auntie who was Te Huirohutu's primary caregiver.

"I said to CYFS [now Oranga Tamariki] they should ask Te Huirohutu where she wants to go. She told them she wanted to live with me."

Over Christmas and New Year, Janice had radiation treatment at Waikato Hospital. Now she is on daily chemotherapy. Some days she is sick, but says she is not letting breast cancer take charge of her life.

Janice Wall is humbled by the recognition for her involvement in community kaupapa. Photo / Rachel Canning

After going through cancer treatment, Janice says her future intent is to surround herself with good whānau.

"It's important who is around you. It is important you surround yourself with those who are going to be good for your health and wellbeing."

Going forward, Janice says she aims to be in an aspirational space.

"It makes me feel good helping others. Otherwise I get sucked into iwi politics."