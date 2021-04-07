Tribute to British band Queen tours NZ with Aussie promoter, South African musicians

Queen: It's a Kinda Magic is performing in Taupō on Saturday, April 24. Photo / Craig Owen

It's a kind a magic.

The hit show Queen: It's a Kinda Magic, is back for its third tour of New Zealand, performing in Taupō on Saturday, April 24.

Speaking on day seven from managed isolation at the Rydges Hotel in Auckland, Dominic Warren aka Freddie Mercury, says he is looking forward to the energy of a New Zealand audience.

On the eve of Easter, the all South African cast were isolating in their own bubble, with Dominic and bass guitarist Andrew Van Der Merwe hailing from Cape Town, drummer Michael Dickens coming from Pietermaritzburg (near Durban), and guitarist Rusty Red from Durban.

The show toured New Zealand in 2017 but Dominic says it's an all-new cast for this tour of New Zealand. Dominic first took on the persona of British rock sensation Freddie Mercury for Queen: It's a Kinda Magic in 2018. But this will be Dominic's second trip to Taupō. He performed here in November 2019 on Bee Gees: Night Fever revival tour as lead singer Robin Gibb.

"But I prefer playing Freddie Mercury, hands down."

Dominic Warren in managed isolation, awaiting the Queen: Its a Kinda Magic New Zealand tour. Photo / Supplied

In his performance, Dominic aims to pay tribute to Freddie Mercury, saying, 'There will never be another Freddie'. Studying Freddie's stage mannerisms, Dominic says he mimics the way Freddie "almost trots" across the stage - "he never walks", his little triumphant kick, abundant use of arms when engaging with the audience, and pointing with a fist.

Dominic says he also enjoys the costumes.

"The most comfortable costumes seem to be the strangest."

A fan since he was 13 years old, Dominic says Freddie Mercury is one of his heroes, and this helps him to pay tribute.

"There is a certain amount of passion that goes into it."

It was a flying stop to Taupō in 2017, and Dominic said the New Zealand tour was a "back-to-back affair" with no time to take in the scenery. This time there are two days to spare until Queen: It's a Kinda Magic plays in Thames on April 27, however Dominic says he has no idea if the cast will stay in Taupō or where they will be in between gigs.

"You go there, finish the show, find a bed and sleep."

The day after a concert, Dominic likes to run five or six kilometres and have a cup of coffee, if there is time. Drummer Michael Dickens often joins him, and Dominic was delighted to learn there is a footpath beside Lake Taupo that's good for runners.

"At home I will do 21 kilometres. Having good cardio helps with my on-stage performance."

Dominic says he is excited to be back performing in New Zealand, and says the Kiwi audiences get involved "quite intensely", with many people knowing all the words to each song.

"I feel like I am sharing the job with the audience. At home in South Africa, some people in the audience just watch. They take in all the energy like a sponge. But New Zealand, nine out of 10 times it's a bounce-back of energy, and it's just awesome."

There is a meet-and-greet before the show, and Dominic says he would love to connect with fans.

Channelling Freddie Mercury, lead singer Dominic Warren performing in Queen: It's a Kinda Magic. Photo / Craig Owen

The Details:

The spectacle, magnificence and energy of Queen: It's a Kinda Magic is doing its third national tour of New Zealand, with a fresh new cast, showcasing to fans an extravagant rock concert that brings to life the legacy of British band Queen.

Where: The Great Lake Centre

When: Saturday, April 24

Tickets: from www.queenitsakindamagic.com, child costs $37.95, adult $62.60 plus applicable booking fees.

