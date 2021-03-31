Huge excitement in Taupō as hunters anticipate roaring of the stags

Hunting early in the roar were Dion Richards and Hamills Taupō owner Saran Tepavac. Photo / Supplied

Excitement, anticipation, and pressure to get a trophy - three emotions hunters are experiencing right now, says Hamills Taupō owner Saran Tepavac.

Freshly returned from his own hunting trip last week, Saran says he went in to "spot x" in the Waipunga Gorge, just a little before the roar had really started.

"It was still a bit warm last week. But with the cooler weather the roar will be getting under way for Easter," said Saran.

He expects many hunters will be heading into Clements Mill Rd at Taharua, Kiko Rd at Motuoapa, and up the Waipakahi River.

There was no hunting during the roar last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Saran says hunters are expecting a higher volume of other hunters for the 2021 roar. In terms of customer interest, Saran compares this year's roar to the opening of duck shooting season in any other year.

"A lot of people are conscious of the number of hunters out there, and they are wanting to keep safe."

As well as buying more high-vis vests, Saran says customers are talking about being more conscious around identifying their target when they are out chasing stags.

Last week Saran and long-time hunting friend Dion Richards got a hind and a pig.

"I go with the same friend every year, and I often hunt that area, not just when the roar is on," said Saran.

He says people coming into his shop have planned their hunt months in advance, and the build-up of anticipation is high.

"For many hunters it's about the adventure and a chance to get into the outdoors."

Some have a strong focus on bagging a trophy deer, while others want to bring home food for the family.

"People love the outdoors for different reasons. But one thing is for sure, multi-day hunting requires a lot of gear and a lot of organising."

The Game Animal Council is reminding hunters to be well prepared ahead of their autumn hunting trips by making sure they are "roar ready". General manager Tim Gale said last year's lockdown meant most people missed out on the best hunting of the year.

"The good news is with another 12 months to mature, there will be some really high-quality stags out there and some great hunting to be had."

Tim said the roar period also presents extra risk and they are reminding hunters to take the necessary precautions to have a safe and successful trip. He says preparation for a hunt is essential: make sure you give your gear a good check-over before you go, check the long-range weather forecast, always carry hard-copy maps to supplement electronic navigational aids, and leave your intentions (including when you expect to return) with a reliable contact.

Preparation and safety are always essential for hunting trips but especially so during the roar. Photo / Supplied

He says communication with the outside world can be difficult when in the backcountry.

"At the very least hunters should carry a personal locator beacon and know how to use it.

"It is also important hunters respect the things out of their control, such as weather and river levels, and be prepared to wait things out if necessary."

Revising firearms safety before heading into the bush is good practice, says Tim, particularly if you are hunting with new hunting buddies.

"It is critical to identify your target carefully and beyond all doubt, treat every firearm as loaded and make sure the person carrying the rifle is responsible for checking it is unloaded and safe."

The Game Animal Council strongly recommends wearing high-vis or blaze clothing. Tim says orange blaze is extremely vivid to the human eye, yet deer do not pick it up.

"Finally, there will be a lot of people in the hills, particularly over the Easter period, so be mindful of other hunting parties as well as other backcountry users."

Tim says everyone is hoping to get through the roar without any further lockdowns, and reminds hunters to follow Covid-19 guidelines and continue with contact tracing.

Further information and tips to make sure you are 'roar ready' are available at https://nzgameanimalcouncil.org.nz/are-you-roar-ready/.