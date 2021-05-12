Taupō artist Graham Moeller is supporting Gumboot Friday

Taupō artist Graham Moeller. Photo / Rachel Canning

Taking up painting saved one life and sent another on a new career path.

When a friend got in touch to say he was having a mental breakdown, artist Graham Moeller knew just what to do.

"I suggested he come and stay with me, and we would paint," said Graham.

The friends met at art school where they studied graphic design and Graham said they knew how to paint but had both pursued careers in another field. At that time Graham was working at Hunting & Fishing Taupō on the shop floor, and prior to that had owned his own men's retail store for 25 years and then worked in sales.

"My wife died of depression in 1998, and that's why when [my friend] rang, I was very aware of mental health issues," said Graham.

They painted together about five or six times over the course of a year and Graham said it was a fun thing for them both to do.

"There is a connection between creating art and improving mental health."

Eventually his friend "came right" and Graham suggested for a six-week period they should rent an empty shop at Oneroa on Waiheke Island and create art for sale.

They put a sign in the window saying "Art Gallery" and each set up an easel in a corner and painted.

"I love the hook of sitting in the window and painting."

To their amazement, they sold 25 paintings.

"We thought, this is phenomenal, neither of us thought we would sell anything!"

During this time both men developed their own painting style. Graham painted landscapes from a photograph or a sketch while his friend painted modernist reflections without a visual reference.

Waiheke proved to be a turning point for both men. Graham handed in his notice at Hunting & Fishing and set up his Heuheu St art studio, Graham Moeller Artist, in Taupō where he has worked for the past 14 years, painting five days a week.

"I now have paintings in 19 different countries in private collections."

Graham's friend was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was offered the choice of psychiatric counselling or antidepressant drugs. He opted for psychiatric counselling and had regular counselling sessions over four years.

"He is now fabulous! He is fully recovered."

Graham says counselling is invaluable for people suffering from mental health issues, and fully supports Gumboot Friday on May 28, where funds raised go towards mental health counselling for young people.

Gumboot Friday is an event from The Key To Life Charitable Trust, founded by comedian and mental health advocate Mike King. This year's aim is to raise $100,000, with all money used to pay for free counselling sessions for youth.

Mike King, with former Health Minister David Clark, during a press conference in 2019, after the Government announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established. Photo / File

Mike says having depression is like walking through mud.

"So on Gumboot Friday we put on our gumboots and walk alongside our loved ones."

Describing himself as "someone who is in the mental health trenches", Mike points to figures released last year by the Ministry of Justice that shows New Zealand's suicide rate has increased for four consecutive years. Last year in New Zealand 137 young people died by suicide and it is estimated another 3500 attempted to take their own lives.

"We are one of the leading countries in the world for youth suicide."

Rotorua Primary School pupils taking part in Gumboot Friday. 2019. Photo / File

Mike said Gumboot Friday is an initiative founded by Josephine Nathan, who wanted to do something about the long wait times and excruciating protocols faced by those aged 25 years and under, when they needed to access face-to-face counselling. Her idea was to ask the public to help raise funds to provide kids with free voluntary counselling when and where it was needed, to take the pressure off our overstretched frontline mental health services and workers.

Left, Paddy Steffert, team leader youth development and Hastings District Council staff wearing gumboots for NZ's inaugural Gumboot Friday raising funds for mental health. Photo / File

This Gumboot Friday Mike and the team from The Key To Life will spend 24 hours doing loops around the Auckland domain in their gumboots.

How Gumboot Friday Counselling Works

Gumboot Friday connects anyone under 25 with a private counsellor in their area with one click of a button - and picks up the bill. The efficient and effective service has been running for the last two years and has achieved some outstanding results.

Average cost: $124 per session

Average sessions per client: four

Average response time: 48 hours

Average wait time: six days

Total number of counsellors available nationwide: 3854

"In year one 40 per cent of clients were male - the most at-risk group. And nearly 40 per cent of clients were aged 11 and under."

To make an online donation to Gumboot Friday at Givealittle page @GumbootFriday.

WHERE TO GET HELP

■Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

■Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

■Youth services: (06) 3555 906

■Youthline: 0800 376 633

■Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

■Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

■Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

■Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

■Helpline: 1737

■If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111