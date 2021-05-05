Neil Diamond tribute show coming to Taupō

Zac Coombs as Neil Diamond in the tribute show The Sweet Caroline Tour. Photo / Showtime

What the heck? The song I'm A Believer was written by Neil Diamond and so was Red Red Wine.

As a young and unknown singer, Neil Diamond retained the rights, but these songs were made famous when performed by The Monkees and UB40 as covers. And they just might be performed by Zac Coombs in the Neil Diamond tribute show The Sweet Caroline Tour next week in Taupō.

The show opens in New Zealand, and Taupō is the sixth town out of 25 venues in 33 days. Zac Coombs plays Neil Diamond and says he knows what it's like to race around New Zealand, having played Abba band member Björn Ulvaeus and the Beatles' John Lennon on previous tours.

"The fans in New Zealand really know how to have fun. The crowds are always full of life and energy," said Zac.

He says Neil Diamond fans will love the show, and says he has spent the past five months training up for the performance, watching videos and learning the songs.

"Neil Diamond has this intense stage presence. He doesn't really move around much, but has this big personality."

Zac said he likes to get into the persona of the original artist and during the tour will take on the mannerisms and accent of Neil Diamond.

"Much to the amusement of the other tour members, I become a method actor, even between shows."

Neil Diamond, now 80, has Parkinson's disease and receives a royalty for every show performed. Although he hasn't met Neil, Zac says Neil is happy to have his music performed, but finds it a little strange that someone is playing him.

Music legend Neil Diamond performs to a sold-out crowd at Vector Arena, Auckland, at the start of his Melody Road Tour in 2015. Photo / Greg Bowker

Zac came to Taupō five years ago for a Beatles tribute show and says he loves Taupō because it reminds him of his home town of Bowral, Australia - "also the home town of cricketer Don Bradman".

The cast of The Sweet Caroline Tour will spend a few days rehearsing at the Great Lake Centre before the show on Tuesday, May 18. While in Taupō, Zac says he will probably go for a walk beside the lake and go out for dinner.

Neil Diamond: Interesting facts

He dropped out of pre-med school when he was nearly finished. Neil attended the same high school in Brooklyn, New York City, as singer Barbra Streisand. Initially, he made a living as a songwriter and wrote one song a week for the likes of Elvis Presley, Deep Purple, Cliff Richard, the Monkees, and UB40 and others. It took Neil just one hour to compose hit song Sweet Caroline.

Win tickets to the Taupō show

The Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender has two tickets to give away to The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond for the Taupō performance. Email your name and contact phone number to news@taupoweekender.co.nz by 9am Monday, May 10, to be in to win.