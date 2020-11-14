Website of the Year

Rotorua Daily Post

Strokes in Lakes, Rotorua on the rise: But lower than national average

4 minutes to read

The number of people suffering strokes is expected to rise by 33 per cent by 2028. Photo / Getty Images

Leah Tebbutt
A stroke turned Stuart Gray's life upside down.

Now the support worker is experiencing life on the other side of his job. He is wheelchair-bound but is determined to walk again.

"I'm gonna beat this.

