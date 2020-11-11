Rotorua Hospital: Non-emergency patients told to stay away

Rotorua Hospital. Photo / File

A top doctor at Rotorua Hospital says patients are clogging up emergency department resources with issues that should be seen by a general practitioner, with some also abusing staff due to long wait times.

Rotorua Hospital's ED head of department Dr Suzanne Moran said the pressure on staff were causing limited capacity and long waiting times, which was prompting patients to get angry and abuse staff over the time it took for them to be seen.

She said staff in the emergency department and across the hospitals were under huge pressure, needing to focus on the sickest of patients.

She said Rotorua Hospital, in particular, had been at capacity for the last few weeks and many patients were going into emergency departments for issues that did not need emergency care.

"We also find that a few people come to ED seeking a second opinion or because they want to get their investigation or a clinic appointment brought forward," Dr Moran said.

"This is not the role of the Emergency Department."

She was urging people to keep emergency departments for emergency care and treatment only and to be patient while waiting to be seen.

She said the current long waits were resulting in some patients becoming impatient and abusing staff, adding to the stresses that staff are facing.

"Whilst we understand it must be frustrating for patients, staff are all working hard and doing their best. Verbal or physical abuse is never acceptable.

"If your health issue is not an emergency then contact your GP, Healthline or Lakes PrimeCare."

The call comes as 1100 First Union members who work for St John who will be walking off the job on November 25 after a breakdown in negotiations with St John around shift rates, proposed salary cuts and changes to rosters.

The first 24-hour withdrawal of labour will take place on November 25 and it was not yet known how many members in the wider Bay of Plenty region would be striking.

Dr Moran says it's always important for people with long term conditions, like diabetes and high blood pressure, to plan ahead and make sure they are up to date with their medications, so they were better placed to keep on top of their condition.

She said often in the evenings or during the weekends the emergency departments at Rotorua and Taupo are visited by people who have a long term condition that should be managed by GPs during office hours.

Patients who do not need emergency care should contact their GP or call the Healthline health information service on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7. Healthline is staffed by registered nurses who will assess health needs, and give information and advice to help decide on the best level of care.