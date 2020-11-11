Rotorua and Taupō Hospital's emergency staff abused as departments hit capacity

Rotorua Hospital. Photo / File

Rotorua and Taupō Hospital's are being inundated with Rotorua Hospital now at full capacity for weeks.

On top of that, the Emergency Departments (ED) at both hospitals have been swamped but the patients showing up are proving non-urgent.

The Emergency Departments at both Rotorua and Taupō Hospitals are very busy, and there is currently extremely limited capacity to admit more patients to either hospital.

Rotorua Hospital in particular has been at capacity for the last few weeks.

The emergency department at Rotorua Hospital has been swamped with people waiting to see a doctor in recent weeks, often meaning long waits for treatment.

However, a number of patients coming to the departments have issues that are not classed as a health emergency.

Rotorua Hospital emergency department head of department Dr Suzanne Moran said staff in ED and across the hospital were under huge pressure, and they needed to be able to focus on the sickest patients.

She said the current long waits to be seen has resulted in some patients becoming impatient and abusing staff which she said was unacceptable.

She said it added to the current stressful working environment.

"Whilst we understand it must be frustrating for patients, staff are all working hard and doing their best. Verbal or physical abuse is never acceptable."

People with long-term conditions frequently visited in the evenings and on weekends at Rotorua and Taupō, but Moran said this should be managed by GPs during office hours

Moran said it was important for people with long-term conditions, like diabetes and high blood pressure, to plan ahead and ensure medication was up to date to keep on top of their condition.

"We also find that a few people come to ED seeking a second opinion or because they want to get their investigation or a clinic appointment brought forward.

"This is not the role of the Emergency Department," Moran said.



She urged people to keep EDs for emergencies, only come if needed, and to be patient while waiting to be seen.

Non-urgent patients are urged to instead contact their GP or call Healthline.

The Healthline is a 24/7 free telephone health information service, staffed by registered nurses who assess health needs and give information and advice to help you decide on the best level of care.