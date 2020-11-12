Covid-19 coronavirus: Lakes District Health Board not told to up restrictions or testing

The Lakes District Health Board says they have systems in place to up the testing if required. Photo / File

The Lakes District Health Board has not been given any restrictions and guidelines following the new community case in Auckland, a spokeswoman said.

But she said the DHB has systems in place to ramp up testing if required.

Coronavirus Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a media conference that more information would be available tomorrow (NOV13) and further decisions will be made upon that, including Alert level adjustments.

Meanwhile, Toi Te Ora Public Health urged people to download the Covid-19 tracer app on their social media this afternoon.

"If you've got a bit slack with using the app, now is a good time to get back in to the habit of scanning when you can. The more we scan, the safer we'll be," the post read.

The confirmed case is a woman who is an AUT student, living and works in the city.

Director of public health Caroline McElnay said there has been a detailed interview with the confirmed case.

The woman is in a customer-facing role in their job at A-Z Collections, McElnay said.

The woman's three close contacts are colleagues and friends and are being moved to a border hotel. They are all reported to be feeling well.

The woman also took a number of "very short" Uber trips to work and drivers are being contacted and asked to isolate.

The city will stay at Level 1 as the Ministry of Health and government officials seek more information.

The new case lives at the Vincent Residence, next door to the Grand Millennium; a managed isolation hotel.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said they have had "no indication of any" potential alert level restrictions in a response to the Rotorua Daily Post this afternoon.

She said they currently had a testing schedule planned in both Rotorua and Taupo, and the planning included the ability to increase testing capability at short notice if required, she said.

"That is currently not the case."

The Auckland woman, aged between 20 and 29, became symptomatic on the morning of November 9 and was tested on the 10th.

The positive test was confirmed this morning and the woman has been moved to quarantine today, as have her friends.

Health officials are going through the woman's movements to contact trace and try to ascertain the source of the infection.

The woman lives alone, has limited community outings and is a student at AUT and hasn't been to classes since mid-October so there isn't a concern of transmission on campus.

The Lakes Health Board spokeswoman said they would not be able to provide a further comment after the press conference.