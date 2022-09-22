Sailability Rotorua chairman Timothy Lee (left) with Steve Trevurza when Steve reached Rotorua on his cycle. Photo / Supplied

Steve Trevurza, 71, has been busy braving the weather and pedalling for a great cause which has its roots here in Rotorua.

Sailability Rotorua (Bay of Plenty Disabled Sailing Trust) is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organisation, offering sailing opportunities to anyone with a disability.

Participants learn new skills about water safety, how to rig boats, and how to observe weather patterns. Some learn to sail the boats themselves. The aim is to provide a safe and fun sailing experience.

Sailability NZ began in Rotorua.

Founding members Don McGowan and Alan Dick, along with a small group of sailors from the Bay of Plenty Trailer Yacht Squadron and the Blind Foundation, held a fundraising World regatta on Lake Rotorua.

After this event, it became apparent to the group there was a greater need for sailing experiences, tailored to those with special needs and disabilities, students and patrons, in the greater community.

So in 2009 the group diversified to encompass people with a larger and more varied range of disabilities, and came under the internationally recognised "Sailability" banner, to be known as "Sailability Rotorua".

Sailability NZ now operates in about half a dozen places around the country.

Steve Trevurza is currently cycling a return trip from Cape Egmont to East Cape to raise funds for Sailability NZ.

He arrived in Rotorua last Thursday afternoon as part of this fundraising cycle.

Steve says he wanted to take on this challenge, and that he cannot walk due to severe osteoarthritis in his feet and ankles but can pedal all day.

He says being able to get out and do something for other people, makes him feel better in himself rather than sitting at home.

"I'm a sailor, and when I was wanting to ride for a cause my wife said I should do something that involves sailing.

"I thought Sailability would be a great cause to support... I've never met anyone who said it wasn't a great cause."

Steve says challenges on the ride so far have been the hills, headwinds and cold weather. However, the hills have become a bit easier since he switched from a mountain bike to an e-bike.

Sailability Rotorua chairman Timothy Lee, who has tetraplegia himself, says for people with disabilities being able to go sailing is fantastic.

He says they have a good volunteer base that they rely on.

From Labour Weekend through to early March, Sailability Rotorua teaches people to sail, cruise, and race.

Timothy says a great partnership with the Rotorua Yacht Club means they have access to Lake Rotorua from the club.

"We pull students from St Chads Charitable Trust, Kea St Specialist School and Te Aratu Trust, plus the general public.

"We rely on grants and fundraising for maintenance and keeping the equipment going. We have three sailing dinghies, and a support boat which is in combined ownership with the Yacht Club."

He says operational costs such as police checks, liability insurance, and making sure their volunteers are up-to-date with their first aid and safety can be a big expense.

"It is important to us to make sure we are skilled and have all the necessary equipment to ensure a safe and fun experience.

"We really appreciate any support that helps us grow & enhance this sporting opportunity to our community at large."

- You can donate to Steve Trevurza's Givealittle page for Sailability NZ at givealittle.co.nz/cause/steves-ride-for-sailors-with-disabilities