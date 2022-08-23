The team at Confinement Escape Rooms are finalists in the Stella Awards 2022 Westerman Dream Team category. Photo / Supplied

The Spark Business Stella Awards occur every two years, and this year the awards are a celebration of the businesses in the Taupō region and the resilience they have shown over the past two years.

This week the spotlight is on finalists in the Westerman Dream Team Award, and finalists in the More FM Community Angels Award.

Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod says the dream teams have managed to stick together in the face of adversity, they support each other in both their personal lives and work lives.

"The finalists in this category connected in genuine ways and did what needed to be done to get through the toughest of times."

The finalists:

AJ Hackett Taupō Bungy, Confinement Escape Rooms, MMC Law, Spacecraft, and The Cozy Corner.

Confinement Escape Rooms owner/operator Deiryn Wallace's, 27, reaction when seeing the award category was,

"Oh my god, I've got that dream team".

She says she is really grateful for her team, saying they are so supportive and super friendly towards each other.

"We all share the same values and vision."

Deiryn says her team of five is really young in age, two are 16 years old, two are 17 and one is 22. She says she can't wait to see them develop into their future careers.

"I give them my best and they give me their best."

Her business opened a year ago, and she says to make it into the finals in such a short space of time is a massive achievement.

This is just the beginning for Confinement Escape Rooms, as Deiryn has plans to grow into the event scene around Taupō.

"I've got different products and ideas that I want to bring to life".

The More FM Community Angels award is for businesses that still managed to support others over the past two years.

Julie says the finalists in this category had their own hurdles to jump through, but through all this they were sure to have a positive impact on their community, either through monetary donations or by offering their services for free or given their time.

The Source Bulk Foods owners Ken and Fiona Harris are finalists in the More FM Community Angels category. Photo / Supplied

The finalists:

Big Brown Paws, Spacecraft, The Cozy Corner, The Source Bulk Foods, Young Nails/The Dance Club.

The Source Bulk Foods is owned and operated by husband and wife team Fiona and Ken Harris. They make contributions to many local causes through sponsorship or by providing hampers.

What sets them apart is that from the day they opened, the couple has committed to making a positive difference by donating one per cent of their income to a local charity each month. Ken says they aim to donate to a different charity each month.

"Often it is a charity that has touched us as a family."

Four or five months ago Fiona became a collector for Project Uplift. People from all over the Central North Island have caught on that they are a collection point, with people dropping off bras, swimwear, and undies that are in very good or unused condition. The items are then distributed to women in the Pacific Islands.

Ken has made a big commitment to getting the sport of disc golf off the ground and says this takes up quite a bit of his time.

"It's very important to keep the good community feels going for us.

"Giving to the community makes us feel part of the community."