Shows at Rotorua's Government Gardens band rotunda continue for community fun

A previous Music at the Band Rotunda session. Photo / Supplied

You can still bring along a picnic and settle in to enjoy free local entertainment at Music at the Band Rotunda in Government Gardens.

These sessions are being held on Sunday afternoons in February and March, from 1pm to 3pm. Music at the band rotunda is now in its 14th year.

The programme offers two different performances each afternoon, featuring local musicians and groups including jazz, blues, country, roots, ukulele, show tunes, rock'n'roll, symphonic bands and much more.

Rotorua Lakes Council community arts adviser Marc Spijkerbosch says each year the audiences get bigger - and this year has been no different.

"With some shows welcoming over 300 spectators, the local performers absolutely love performing at these Sunday afternoon concerts.

"We have been lucky with a great run of sunny weather, with visitors turning up with chairs, rugs and picnics and settling in for the two-hour shows."

Marc says the beautiful Government Gardens is such a peaceful venue to watch our local performers showcase their considerable talents.

Performances to have run so far include Stave, Houseband, BOP Blues Club and Art in the Park performers.

Upcoming music at the Band Rotunda shows

• Sunday February 28 1pm Nikau and Ian 2.15pm Jazzanovo

• Sunday March 7 1pm Rhinestone Mining Company 2.15pm Thermaleles

• Sunday March 14 1pm Rotorua Symphonic Band 2.15pm Rotorua Brass Band

• Sunday March 21 1pm Simply Random 2.15pm Acclaim

• Sunday March 28 1pm Elisha Hulton 2.15pm Evelyn Falconer

Music at the Band Rotunda is brought to the community by Creative Rotorua and Rotorua Lakes Council.