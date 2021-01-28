Free Sunday afternoon entertainment with Music at the Band Rotunda

Music at the Band Rotunda in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Bring along a picnic and settle in to enjoy free local entertainment as Music at the Band Rotunda returns to Government Gardens, showcasing local talent.

These sessions will be held on Sunday afternoons in February and March, covering seven sessions from 1pm to 3pm, starting on Sunday, February 7.

Music at the Band Rotunda is now in its 14th year.

Rotorua Lakes Council community arts adviser Marc Spijkerbosch has enjoyed watching this annual event grow.

"It is fantastic to be able to showcase some of our passionate local talent in these free performances.

"Many regulars arrive early to secure their special spot and bring along picnics and deck chairs", says Marc.

The programme will offer two different performances each afternoon, featuring local musicians and groups including jazz, blues, country, roots, ukulele, show tunes, rock'n'roll, symphonic bands and much more.

Julie Parsons, a member of Thermaleles, says they have performed at Music at the Rotunda now for about 10 years.

"It's a favourite performance for us. People are so relaxed, happy and appreciative, they're there to enjoy a casual afternoon of entertainment.

"It's such a happy event and it's awesome to be able to share our own original songs with others."

She says this is such a generous event, from the performers who give their time, to the council who make it happen and the community who give it such a happy atmosphere.

"Being someone who loves our history, it is fantastic to see the rotunda used for the purpose it was originally built.

"We are so lucky as a community to have this opportunity - free summer Sunday afternoon concerts in a beautiful setting under the trees, enjoying a picnic and music from our talented community."



- Sunday February 7 1pm Stave 2.15pm Houseband

- Sunday February 14 1pm BOP Blues Club 2.15pm BOP Blues Club

- Sunday February 21 Art in the Park (10am – 4pm) www.artsvillage.org.nz

- Sunday February 28 1pm Nikau and Ian 2.15pm Jazzanovo

- Sunday March 7 1pm Norman Group 2.15pm Thermaleles

- Sunday March 14 1pm Rotorua Symphonic Band 2.15pm Rotorua Brass Band

- Sunday March 21 1pm Simply Random 2.15pm Rhinestone Mining

Company

- Sunday March 28 1pm Elisha Hulton 2.15pm Evelyn Falconer



Music at the Band Rotunda is brought to the community by Creative Rotorua and Rotorua Lakes Council.