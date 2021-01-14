Country music to fill rotunda at Government Gardens for Country in the Park

Phoebe Anderson performs at last year's Country in the Park. Photo / File

The wholesome sound of country music will fill the Government Gardens, giving people a picturesque setting to enjoy live entertainment at Country in the Park this Sunday.

Geyserland Country Music Club vice president and treasurer Bruce Beesley says there will be five guest artists performing from other clubs in the Waikato/Bay of Plenty area.

There will also be 10-12 singers from the Geyserland Country Music Club throughout the day, along with its club band.

"People can come along, bring a picnic lunch and something to sit on, and enjoy an afternoon of country music."

Bruce says the club is 26 years old and its Country in the Park event has been running for about 10 years.

He says the event is all about showcasing the club and hopes it will help encourage more members to join, especially younger members.

"Country music is big news, there's dozens of clubs throughout the country.

"It's [Country in the Park] a great opportunity to get people enjoying some older and newer country music."

Last year's event had about 150 come along to watch, he says.

Bruce says he has been in the Geyserland Country Music Club since 2017, and he plays bass in the club band.

"In country music everything means something and I enjoy it. The club and its members are brilliant, friendly, and we have a lot of fun."

He says they also try to visit other clubs often, and other clubs visit Rotorua.

The club has its regular club day on the third Sunday of the month, but after the Covid lockdown it also added another club day - the first Wednesday of the month in the afternoon.

- If it is rainy weather on Sunday, Country in the Park will be held in the Rotorua Bowling Club at Government Gardens.

The details

- What: Country in the Park

- When: Sunday, January 17, 11am to 3.30pm

- Where: Band rotunda, Government Gardens

- Free