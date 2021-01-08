Rotorua has activities aplenty on offer for summer season

Waitangi Day at Ōhinemutu last year. Photo / File

Christmas and New Year may now be over for another year, but there is still plenty happening in Rotorua which can easily keep you busy over the rest of the summer season.

The Rotorua Library's Youth and Early Learning team are offering another busy programme from January 5 to January 26, hosting activities in the library every weekday.

Just some of the activities include Lego, mystery art bags, poi making, kite making and making movie magic – stop-motion animation and coding.

It also includes programmes for very young children such as He Pi Ka Roha for 1- to 3-year-olds and He Pi Ka Rere for under-5s.

The Great Te Aka Mauri Summer Reading Challenge runs over the summer holidays until February 5.

Most of the activities are free to attend but some require booking and a fee to cover costs. Find out more and book at www.rotorualibrary.govt.nz.

The One People Concert is coming up on January 30 at Kuirau Park.

This is a community whānau event featuring kai, hauora stalls and local musical acts.

The official Waitangi Day event in Rotorua will be held at Ōhinemutu Village on February 6, with live music and entertainment, fun activities, market stalls, tours and more.

Also on February 6 is the Parade of Classic and Wooden Boats - an annual event that started in 1998 - and Opera in the Pā, an evening of opera and celebration of Waitangi Day.

Art in the Park is also on the calendar again for February 21, and is an artist and artisan market alongside local music and food stalls.

There are also a number of markets on in Rotorua during the coming weeks, including Rotorua Farmers' Market on Sundays, Kuirau Park Saturday Markets and Rotorua Night Markets on Thursdays.

There was plenty of action at a previous Blue Lake Multisport Festival. Photo / File

What's On

- Until February 3: Fish Out of Water Art Trail, Collect from Rotorua i-Site & Visitor Information Centre, Free

- Thursday, January 14: Latin American Festival, 5pm to 9pm, Rotorua Night Market, Te Manawa, Free

- Sunday, January 17: The Backyard Street and Wedding Market, 11am to 3pm, Terrace Kitchen, Free

- Sunday, January 17: Rotorua UkeBox Ukulele Open Mic and Strum Along, 3pm to 4.30pm, Te Runanga Tea House, Government Gardens

- Tuesday, January 19: The Crooners - Operatunity, 11am to 1pm, Rotorua Baptist Church, Tickets at www.operatunity.co.nz- Friday, January 22 - Saturday, January 23: TWS World (240S) Invitation Superstock Championship, TWS Paradise Valley Speedway, tickets available via eventfinda.co.nz

- Saturday, January 23: North vs South Māori Football Aotearoa, Rotorua International Stadium, Free

- Tuesday, January 26 - Saturday, January 30: National Māori Basketball Tournament, Energy Events Centre, Free

- Saturday, January 30: One People Concert, 12pm to 4pm, Kuirau Park, Free

- Saturday January 30 - Sunday, January 31: Blue Lake Multisport Festival, Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake), Free to watch, participation costs apply

- Sundays in February and March: Music at the Rotunda, 1pm to 3pm, Ban Rotunda, Government Gardens, Free

- Saturday, February 6: Waitangi - For the Love of the People, 10am to 3pm, Ōhinemutu Village, Free

- Saturday, February 6: Parade of Classic and Wooden Boats, 11am to 12pm, State Highway 33, Okere Falls, Free

- Saturday, February 6: Opera in the Pā, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, Te Puia, $50

- Tuesday, February 9: ArtsMad, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, Monarch Room, Prince's Gate Hotel, Gold coin koha

- Friday, February 12 - Sunday, February 14: Rotorua Home & Garden Show, Energy Events Centre, From $3 (under 16s free), door sales available- Saturday, February 13 - Sunday, February 14: Tarawera Ultramarathon, Rotorua Village Green, Free to watch, participation costs apply

- Saturday, February 20: Frocks on Bikes, 2pm to 4pm, departing from Rotorua International Stadium, Free

- Saturday, February 20: Giant 2W Gravity Enduro - 2020/21 Season, 8am to 5pm, Whakarewarewa Forest- Sunday, February 21: Art in the Park, 10am to 4pm, Government Gardens, Free