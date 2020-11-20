Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Young Achievers celebrates 30-year milestone with special function

3 minutes to read

The late Owen Howard started Rotorua Young Achievers 30 years ago. Photo / Supplied

Shauni James
By:

Shauni James is the Rotorua Weekender reporter

Three decades of recognising local youth talent and dedication is being celebrated, with 30 years' worth of images to be showcased.

This year marks 30 years since the late Owen Howard started the Rotorua Young

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.