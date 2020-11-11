Armistice Day 2020 remembered with service at Government Gardens

The Government Gardens rang out with the sound of bagpipes, the bugle and singing as people gathered for Armistice Day.

To mark Armistice Day, Rotorua Lakes Council, Returned Services Association and Te Arawa Returned Services League held a commemoration service at the Government Gardens on Wednesday.

One hundred and two years ago, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the First World War finally came to an end with the signing of an Armistice between the Allied Powers and Germany.

During the commemoration, Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick expressed gratitude for the opportunity to give the opening address, and welcomed the veterans, cadets and all their supporters.

Image 1 of 7 :

She said, like the Anzac Day commemoration, this was an important and profound time to remember.

Steve said the Spanish flu pandemic, that was starting as the First World War was ending, lasted from 1918 to 1920 and infected 500 million people.

"For those who had already paid a huge price, this second wave must have been devastating.

"As we deal today with Covid and the impact it is having on our communities we can learn from their resilience.

"What is different from the world war is that Covid has not put our young people on battlefields on the other side of the world. New Zealand has become a safe haven for Kiwis wanting to come home.

"I can't imagine what it's like having to send one's children off to war."

She said unlike most countries we were able to stand in the Government Gardens to remember those who lost their lives and futures for us today.

"It is thanks to those men and women we are an independent country today and free to make decisions in the best interest of all New Zealanders."

The commemoration service also included one minute's silence and wreath laying and placing of poppies.

Ron Hope, president of Rotorua Returned Services Association, said he was pleased with the attendance and happy with the way the commemoration service went.

"Our cadets did us proud."

He thanked those who helped the service to take place.