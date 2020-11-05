Armistice Day 2020 commemoration to be held at Government Gardens

Rotorua Armistice Day commemorations last year. Photo / File

Stories of the past and selfless service will be commemorated next week.

To mark Armistice Day, Rotorua Lakes Council, Returned Services Association and Te Arawa Returned Services League are hosting a commemoration service at the Cenotaph in Government Gardens.

All are welcome to attend. Gather at the Cenotaph at 10.30am, with proceedings beginning at 10.40am.

One hundred and two years ago, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the First World War finally came to an end with the signing of an Armistice between the Allied Powers and Germany.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick says while the signing of the Armistice agreement was 102 years ago, it has never been more profound.

"As we deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, we can learn a lot from the resilience that got New Zealanders through not just the First World War, but also the Spanish flu pandemic that was starting as the war was ending."

Earlier in the year, Anzac commemorations were held virtually due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The fact we are able to join together to commemorate in person rather than virtually, as had to happen for Anzac Day this year, will also make Armistice Day particularly poignant this year," Steve says.

"It's important that we never forget the stories of the past and the valour and selfless service that has contributed to the life we are able to enjoy now – it should be inspiring for younger generations to know and learn about this."

Ron Hope, president of Rotorua Returned Services Association, says members of the community are most welcome to attend.

"I think it's important for the community to realise that the freedom of speech, right to vote, and rights of men and women equally are direct results of the sacrifices made.

"Men and women gave lives for values which is sometimes regrettably ignored today.

"To be able to pay respects and pay compliments in public is a big honour for us, and enable us to demonstrate to the public that freedom is a valuable asset."

Commemoration programme

- Rev Tom Poata welcome and blessing

- Mayor Steve Chadwick will give Armistice Address

- Ken Douglas will play Last Post

- 11am one minute silence

- Te Tapae ki a Tumatauenga – Ode to the fallen, read by T K Merito, President of Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League, and RK Hope, President of Rotorua Returned Services Association

- Ken Douglas will play Reveille

- Waiata We're the RSA - sung by Evelyn Falconer and written by Rita O'Brien

- Wreath laying and placing of poppies while a piper from the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band performs