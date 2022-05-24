Rotorua's median weekly rent dropped $30 in the month to April, new data shows. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua's median weekly rent has dropped $30 in the month to April, new data shows.

Trade Me's April Rental Price Index shows Rotorua's median weekly rent was $500.

That was a 4 per cent increase compared with April last year, but less than the $530 median weekly rent in March this year.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said Rotorua's rental market supply dropped 25 per cent last month.

Demand also dropped 14 per cent year on year in April.

"With demand in the Bay of Plenty consistently outstripping supply and putting pressure on the market, we are seeing prices continue to increase," Lloyd said.

Meanwhile, Tauranga's weekly median rents have reached another record high of $630.

Trade Me's April Rental Price Index shows the city's median weekly rent jumped 8 per cent year on year in April to $630.

Lloyd said this was an "all-time" high for Tauranga.

The number of rental properties on the market dropped 3 per cent year on year in Tauranga last month, while demand increased 7 per cent.

In April, the Bay of Plenty's median weekly rent was $600, up 9 per cent compared with April last year.

Demand for rentals in the region increased 2 per cent year on year last month, while supply fell 9 per cent in the same period.

Lloyd said last month's most popular rental in the region was a two-bedroom house in Levers Rd, in Matua.

"The $500-a-week property received 2500 views in its first week onsite."

Nationwide, Lloyd said rents reached new heights last month.

The national median weekly rent grew 7 per cent compared with April 2021 to a

record $580.

"With New Zealand's national rent edging closer to $600 per week, the rising cost of food and fuel, many Kiwi households will be finding it tough," Lloyd said.

"April was the second month in a row where we have seen rents jump by 7 per cent year on year and means tenants are now paying $40 a week more than they were this time last year."

Rotorua Rentals director Pauline Evans said the city's market had recently experienced a pause on some rents.

"Tenants are savvier and want better value with warmer, drier accommodation, especially considering the higher rent levels.

"Our demand currently is for three or four-bedroom properties for tenants with family, who are prepared to pay for a property that they believe meets their needs."

Evans said it was encouraging recent median figures for Rotorua showed a drop, which reflected a recent trend.

"Not sure how long it will continue as there is still demand from the market."

It was no surprise, however, that rents had continued to climb year on year given demand for rental properties still outpaced supply, she said.

"There are other pressures such as requirements to meet the Healthy Homes standards, tax rules changes with interest costs not able to be written off against tax on rental income, increases in maintenance, insurance and rates.

"Successive changes to tenancy laws over the past few years have meant that some investors have chosen to exit the market, therefore reducing the overall number of properties available for rent. Rent increases can only be issued once a year."

The only impact to relieve rising rents, in her opinion, will come about when more rental supply eventually comes onto the market.

"I have had some owners who have declined increases in the past one and two-year cycle, stating that they don't see how significantly putting up rent will be of benefit in the long term as large rent increases will lead to a point where tenants cannot pay, leading to overcrowding, a situation that no one wants."