Among the victims were English tourists Samantha Evans and Kara Lumley, whose plans to visit Rotorua tourist attractions that day were curbed when they had to spend it waiting for their rental car to be sorted.

They said they did not let the bad experience dampen their views of Rotorua.

Two English tourists had to have their rental car towed from Hinemoa St after its tyres were slashed. Photos / Supplied

Rotorua tow truck companies and tyre services told the Rotorua Daily Post they were busy on Monday morning helping residents and visitors get their vehicles back on the road.

CCTV footage supplied to the Daily Post showed two young girls, one of whom held what appeared to be a large knife, approaching a vehicle and kneeling towards the tyres.

Consequences for young offenders

Generally, a 12-year-old responsible for criminal offending would not face court action.

Only young people aged 14 to 17 can appear in the Youth Court, unless they are facing a very serious charge.

Those aged 10 to 13 who commit offences not subject to a penalty of a maximum of 14 years’ jail are dealt with by Oranga Tamariki under the care and protection system, and might need to go to a family group conference or Family Court.

Police have previously told the Rotorua Daily Post that, generally speaking, young people involved in these procedures worked with their families, professionals, and, if appropriate, victims and their families to come up with a plan to make good what they had done.

Examples could include koha for reparation, taking part in certain activities or doing work agreed to in the plan.

Once everything in the plan was carried out, that would be the end of the matter, and no further action would be taken.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.