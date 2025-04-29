One girl is carrying what appears to be a large knife and crouches down between cars later found to have slashed tyres.
Rotorua area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said police were following strong leads to identify the girls.
Seventeen complaints had so far been made to police by people who found their tyres slashed overnight on Sunday.
Ngawhika said police knew from the Daily Post and comments on social media there were more victims.
The Daily Post counted 11 cars with slashed tyres on Pukuatua St, Tutanekai St at the Lakefront and Fenton St near Pukaki St early Monday morning. There were also reports of three more on Hinemoa St and others in the Rotorua Central mall carpark.
“We encourage anyone who’s been a victim of this to report it to police, to help us form a fuller and more accurate picture,” Ngawhika said.
The owner of the security cameras that captured footage of the girls did not want to be named, but said the pair’s parents obviously didn’t know where their children were at 4am.
Targeted tourists remain upbeat
British tourists Samantha Evans, 28, and Kara Lumley, 26, told the Daily Post they would return to Rotorua for a proper holiday, despite their time being cut short when their tyres were slashed.
Evans said they parked their rental vehicle on Hinemoa St overnight on Sunday while staying in the CBD.
She said she paid for parking from 9am but did not notice three tyres were slashed until they were loading the car to head to tourist attractions at 10am.
A car next to theirs had all four tyres slashed, with a third vehicle across the road also hit.
She said it took several hours to resolve the issue, including reporting the vandalism to police and spending time on the phone with their rental company and insurance company. They were still not sure if they would be charged.
Evans said their insurance covered the car being towed to a nearby tyre store, Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto Service, where they met at least six others also waiting to have their tyres replaced.
“We were sitting there in the waiting room, and it was a bit comical in a way. They’d walk in and we’d say ‘Slashed tyres?’ and they’d say ‘Yeah’.”
Evans said they swapped stories about their tyre woes.