Kaitao Intermediate on Bell Rd went into lockdown today for the third time in two months. Photo / Andrew Warner
Kaitao Intermediate in Rotorua has been forced into lockdown for the third time in two months after a 13-year-old girl who has allegedly been “terrorising” the school ran into the grounds at lunchtime today yelling at students “you’d better f***ing run”, a school leader says.
The school says it is an incredibly frustrating situation for its students and staff who are being distracted by an outside teen who they wish could be given the support she needs and never return.
The Rotorua Daily Post reported on Saturday the teen girl allegedly bashed and concussed a 13-year-old student walking home from school in June, leaving the victim now so “terrified” her mother says she is not returning to school until she regains her confidence.
Police previously said the teenager was too young to face charges in the Youth Court but was being dealt with via a process where a plan is made for the young person to have a chance to make right what they have done.
On May 7, the girl entered a classroom to assault a student. Police were called and she was trespassed.
On May 8, she returned and verbally harassed staff, parents and students inside the school. Police were called and staff escorted her off the grounds.
On June 7 at 10.40am, she returned and allegedly punched a student in the head several times. Two intervening staff were allegedly punched around the head several times. The school went into lockdown until after 11am when police arrived.
On June 11, someone called the school shortly before 3pm pretending to be the parents of two students, requesting they be sent to the front gate. Staff found the teen girl waiting at the gate. Police were called and the school went into lockdown until the teen was taken away.
On June 12, a parent recognised the teen about 200m from the school shortly before 3pm and contacted the school. Staff monitored the Bell Rd exits as students were released but the teen is said to have assaulted the victim at the centre of this article on the corner of Bell and Park roads at 3.12pm.
Consequences for young offenders
Only young people aged 14 to 17 can appear in the Youth Court, unless they are facing a very serious charge.
Those aged 10 to 13 who commit offences not subject to a penalty of a maximum of 14 years’ jail are dealt with by Oranga Tamariki under the “care and protection system”, and they might need to go to a family group conference or Family Court.
Sergeant Jim Harvey of the Rotorua police Youth Services told the Rotorua Daily Post last week the teen girl was going through the Oranga Tamariki process and victims would be notified soon about the next steps.
Generally speaking, he said young people involved in these procedures worked with their families, professionals and, if appropriate, victims and their families to come up with a plan to make good what they had done.
Examples could include koha for reparation, taking part in certain activities or doing work agreed to in the plan.
Once everything was carried out in the plan, that would be the end of the matter and no further action would be taken.