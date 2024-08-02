A terrified girl is pulling out of intermediate school until she regains her confidence after being bashed. Photo / NZME
A 13-year-old Rotorua girl allegedly bashed and concussed by another teenage girl while walking home is so “terrified” of going to school that she will have to stop.
The victim’s mother is furious the teenager, also aged 13, accused of attacking her daughter has been “terrorising” the school yet, in her view, seems to face little consequences.
Meanwhile, her once-happy daughter suffered panic attacks and nightmares and was too scared to walk anywhere even with friends or siblings, she said.
Police say the teenager is too young to face charges in the Youth Court but will be dealt with via a process where a plan is made for the young person to have a chance to make right what they have done.
The victim goes to Kaitao Intermediate, which has been the centre of five incidents relating to the offending teenager, who does not attend the school and has been trespassed.
Her mother said the alleged attacker asked a question as they passed but her daughter kept walking without responding.
The girl allegedly punched her and pulled her specialised Irlens glasses off then stood on them and threw them into bushes. Irlens are coloured lenses for light-based and visual processing difficulties.
The mother said her daughter was then allegedly punched in the face and back of the head, pushed over and kicked on her legs and back.
A passing parent yelled out and the attacker ran away.
The parent took the trio home and police were called.
The mother said her daughter burst through the door holding her face and not wearing her glasses.
“She is the most quiet girl in the world who doesn’t cause trouble.”
When her daughter’s head injury got worse that night, her mother took her to Lakes Primecare medical centre and a doctor confirmed she was concussed.
In that article, deputy principal Adrian Firmin outlined five incidents:
On May 7, the girl entered a classroom to assault a student. Police were called and she was trespassed.
On May 8, she returned and verbally harassed staff, parents and students inside the school. Police were called and staff escorted her off the grounds.
On June 7 at 10.40am, she returned and allegedly punched a student in the head several times. Two intervening staff were allegedly punched around the head several times. The school went into lockdown until after 11am when police arrived.
On June 11, someone called the school shortly before 3pm pretending to be the parents of two students, requesting they be sent to the front gate. Staff found the teen girl waiting at the gate. Police were called and the school went into lockdown until the teen was taken away.
On June 12, a parent recognised the teen about 200m from the school shortly before 3pm and contacted the school. Staff monitored the Bell Rd exits as students were released but the teen is said to have assaulted the victim at the centre of this article about 800m away on Gordon Rd at 3.12pm.
Ongoing issues for bashed student
The student’s mother told the Rotorua Daily Post her daughter could not go to school for several weeks because of her headaches and fear. This term she had only managed one full day and two half days but was always “looking over her shoulder” so the mother had decided to pull her out for the rest of the year.
She had no glasses for more than a month as she needed a specialised eye test, which was too difficult for about three weeks while suffering from concussion.
The mother said replacement glasses cost $429 and she was grateful the Empowered Learning Trust paid $300 and Kaitaio Intermediate $129.
The mother said they frequently saw the teen girl near Kaitao Intermediate while taking her other children to school.
She would either be with friends, sitting on street corners or doing things like “smirking”, “pulling the fingers” and “causing chaos”.
She said her daughter had panic attacks each time she saw the girl.
“She is terrified of going to school.”
She said Kaitao Intermediate was “incredible” and was doing all it could, including allowing her to pick up her daughter inside the school gates and having teachers on patrol, but she believed the issue was out of its hands.
“It’s such a muck-around because of one 13-year-old girl … It’s like a game to her and she seems very proud of herself for all the chaos she’s causing.”
The mother said they did not want the teen girl to know where they lived so they did not park their vehicle at home.
Her children no longer walked the streets or went to the shops.
Sergeant Jim Harvey of the Rotorua police Youth Services said those aged between 10 to 13 who committed offences not subject to a penalty of a maximum of 14 years’ jail were dealt with by Oranga Tamariki under the “care and protection system”, and they might need to go to a family group conference or Family Court.
He said he could not comment on individual cases but was aware in this case and the process was still being put together. He said victims would be notified soon about the next steps.
Generally speaking, he said young people involved in these procedures worked with their families, professionals and, if appropriate, victims and their families to come up with a plan to make good what they had done.
Examples could include koha for reparation, taking part in certain activities or doing work agreed to in the plan.
Once everything was carried out in the plan, that would be the end of the matter and no further action would be taken.
Harvey said he was aware of the Kaitao Intermediate incidents and said he had encouraged those involved to call 111, not 105, if there were any issues involving any students.